NBA 2018-19 : All the 50-point performances registered so far

LeBron James

During the first one month of NBA action, we have seen some great performances from All-Stars who torched the oppositions. Stephen Curry dominated the league before he got injured against the Bucks.

LeBron is flourishing in Los Angeles even though the Lakers are still at the seventh spot on the Western Conference Standings. Kemba Walker has been sensational and the Hornets are fighting hard for a playoff spot.

In this article, let us take a look at all the 50-point performances registered so far this season.

#6 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry scored 51 points to help the Warriors beat the Wizards

Stat line: 51 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a block on 62.5 % shooting

Stephen Curry was phenomenal to start the season but is currently out of the Warriors' lineup due to left groin strain suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the game against the Washington Wizards, he scored 51 points on 15-for-24 shooting, including a ridiculous 11-for-16 from the three-point line.

He scored 31 points in the first half and finished with his sixth fifty-point game. The Warriors took care of the business and defeated the Wizards, 144-122.

#5 Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson's record-breaking night

Stat line: 52 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals on 62.0 % shooting

Klay Thompson started the season cold and was failing night after night. However, he turned the tables quickly when the Warriors were at the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls. Thompson exploded for 52 points in just three quarters on 18-for-29 shooting, including 14-for-24 from the three-point line.

He broke Stephen Curry's record of 13 three-pointers made in a single-game and posted a strong performance to get back into form. He had only made 5 of 36 three-pointers before this game and this game gave him the much-needed confidence.

With the Warriors up big at the end of three quarters, Thompson did not return in the forth quarter and finished with just 26 minutes of action.

