NBA 2018-19: DFS players to look out for Week 8, Day 1

A new week has begun for the NBA 2018-19 season and it is going to feature some seriously good games. A total of 7 games are being played today and the standout game has got to be the Western Conference leaders, the Denver Nuggets, facing off against the Eastern Conference leaders, the Toronto Raptors.

The Detroit Pistons face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in another superb game tomorrow. The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the underperforming Houston Rockets and finally the New Orleans Pelicans go up against the Los Angeles Clippers in the last game tomorrow. It is turning out to be a great day for fantasy enthusiasts, with so many high profiles and probably high scoring matches.

Denver Nuggets face off against the Toronto Raptors

These are the games that will be played tomorrow, now let us have a look at the top DFS players to look out for the Week 8, Day 1 of the NBA 2018-19 season:

Honourable mentions:

1. PG - Emmanuel Mudiay (New York Knicks), Tim Frazier (New Orleans Pelicans)

2. SG - Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Derrick Rose (Minnesota Timberwolves)

3. SF - Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors), Danilo Gallinari (Los Angeles Clippers)

4. PF - Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets)

5. C - Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Enes Kanter (New York Knicks)

1. PG 1 - Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder):

Injuries have derailed the start of the season for Russell Westbrook, who has missed 8 games already. Even then the Thunder have managed a great record without him and are sitting pretty with a 14-7 record. They are 7-3 in the last 10 games with losses to only the Nuggets, The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks. They had a huge 30-point win over the Golden State Warriors in this run and Westbrook has come back strong for them.

Russell Westbrook is a machine

Westbrook is a player that has been flirting with a triple-double average every season and this season is no different. He is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds and almost 10 assists per game this season. His Field Goals Attempted (FGA) is down a little but he is shooting at 47 percent which is his career best as of now. It will normalise as the season progresses but he is surely now firing on all cylinders after his injury and is a must-buy in your Daily Fantasy squad.

