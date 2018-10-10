×
NBA: Western Conference playoff predictions 

Joseph Catalano
ANALYST
Feature
40   //    10 Oct 2018, 04:47 IST

The NBA 2018/19 regular season is only a couple of weeks away, and with the offseason being fairly quiet the past month or so, fans everywhere are already beginning to wonder who's going to make up the playoff picture at the end of the season.

Golden State Warriors Media Day
Golden State Warriors Media Day

While there possibly are still some big moves that could shape the Western Conference standings to come, the biggest one being Jimmy Butler attempting to force himself out of the Minnesota Timberwolves through a trade, let's take a look into the 2018/19 playoff predictions.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

2017/18 record - 48 Wins, 34 Loses

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

New Orleans suffered two huge losses in the offseason for the Pelicans as DeMarcus Cousins make a shocking move to the Golden State Warriors and veteran point guard Rajon Rondo made his way to the Lakers.

The Pelicans will look to fight out for the last two playoff positions along with three or four other sides, the main edge for New Orleans is one of the front-runners for next season's MVP award in Anthony Davis.

Davis has shown he can take an average-at-best team to a playoff berth before and with a normal supporting cast going into this season, it should be enough to make the top eight in a strong Western Conference, although they most likely will not be challenging reigning champions Golden State come June.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

2017/18 record - 49 Wins, 33 Losses

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers exceeded everybody's expectations of them by securing the third seed in the West last season, but they were also only three games off missing the playoffs altogether.

A dynamic backcourt pairing of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will make the Blazers an above average regular season team but questions have been asked time and time again whether or not they can make any sort of a playoff run.

Being swept by the sixth-seeded Pelicans last season. Many wonder how much longer they will attempt to challenge with this backcourt or try to reshuffle the roster and move on one of their deadly guards.

1 / 4 NEXT
Joseph Catalano
ANALYST
