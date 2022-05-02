"I think this is going to be the hardest number one decision in a long time really" - Draft expert chimes in on 2022 NBA Draft, predicts Auburn superstar going high

As the 2022 NBA Draft approaches, the competition for the number one overall pick will make it one of the most complex decisions. However, analyst Jay Bilas does believe in Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr.

The competition to be the number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has seen plenty of fluctuations throughout the college basketball season. Still, the three candidates appear to be the front-runners.

Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. is one of the contenders for the number one overall pick. ESPN's Jay Bilas recently spoke about the difficult decision and how good Jabari Smith Jr. is and what he brings to the game. Bilas said:

"I think this is going to be the hardest number one decision in a long time really. So you got the three guys that are going to vie for it, there may be four, but three guys are going to be Jabari Smith at Auburn, who has a lot of properties that you had. He can really shoot. He is nice and he can stretch it out. He's 6'10''. He's got high release."

Jay Bilas explained that the other two contenders are Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero. The fourth player who could be in that conversation is Jaden Ivey, but Jay Bilas has him below the other three. He added:

"I don't know how many superstars it's got. Those those top three or four, I think are in the superstar category, but usually you kind of know what who the consensus number one is. There may be some reasonable disagreement on it here or there, but this time you got three that you can justify three guys going number one."

As the 2022 NBA Draft continues to approach and the NBA Draft lottery happens, there will be more clarity about who will be the number one overall pick.

All three players could be the number one pick, but each one's unique skill set will lead to them fitting in better with a specific team.

Jay Bilas on the difference between Auburn's Jabari Smith and the other top contenders in the 2022 NBA Draft

Jabari Smith's shooting could make him the number one overall pick.

Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. could be the number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft for various reasons. ESPN's Jay Bilas believes that his shooting could be what puts him over the top.

The best shooter that crew is is Smith, and and he's the one I would favor because I think his game fits the NBA a little bit better.

Jabari Smith Jr. showcased his shooting prowess during his season at Auburn and will look to use it to elevate him in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Mavs / Magic Draft @MavsDraft Jabari Smith has potential as a shot creator as he grows his ball-handling ability a bit more. For now, the flashes we've seen are decently promising off of a few dribbles. He loves the crossover into his jumper, but check out some flashes of his dribble moves into shots: Jabari Smith has potential as a shot creator as he grows his ball-handling ability a bit more. For now, the flashes we've seen are decently promising off of a few dribbles. He loves the crossover into his jumper, but check out some flashes of his dribble moves into shots: https://t.co/Mvv58c6yTs

If the team picking at number one overall needs a shooter more than anything else, Jabari Smith Jr. could be the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

