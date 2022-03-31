“Brady Manek has really kind of changed the way that Hubert Davis has constructed North Carolina” - Jon Rothstein believes Brady Manek is the difference-maker for UNC

Brady Manek is playing some of his best basketball for the North Carolina Tar Heels and coach Hubert Davis in March Madness. He's done so well that Jon Rothstein believes Manek will be the difference-maker for UNC against Duke.

Manek has led all players in March Madness with 86 points, and he will aim to continue his run in the Final Four.

The Tar Heels standout and UNC (28-9) will face Duke (32-6) for the third time this season Saturday in the national semifinals in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Manek played well in the first two meetings. He had 21 points in an 87-67 loss on Feb. 5 and 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 94-81 win on March 5.

Rothstein believes Manek will be vital once again.

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook



analyzed the North Carolina Tar Heels entering the Final Four on Covering the Spread



"They're the best quartet left in the bracket, and I don't think it's close!"

All of the Tar Heels will be necessary for the team to advance to the national championship game. Manek, Caleb Love, Armando Bacot and RJ Davis all scored at least 20 points in UNC's win.

Manek will need to be playing at his best for all of his teammates to get involved.

Hubert Davis' UNC will need Brady Manek to channel Larry Bird again

Brady Manek went from looking like Larry Bird to Teen Wolf, but his shot is still falling like Bird's.

Larry Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and comparing him to anyone is unfair. Still, Brady Manek has shown flashes of Bird-like shooting. Plus, he has channeled Bird's looks and personality.

Also, both have changed schools. Bird stayed for a month at Indiana in 1974, when the Hoosiers were a major power. He ended up taking Indiana State to an appearance in the epic 1979 NCAA title game against Magic Johnson-led Michigan State. Manek played three seasons at Oklahoma State before transferring.

FOX College Hoops @CBBonFOX



's Brady Manek is averaging more ppg through two games this tournament than Larry Bird did in 1979

The trajectory of Manek's skills and career could allow him to be a great NBA player. But his current concern is the Final Four and a chance at a national championship.

Coach Hubert Davis has put Manek in a position to succeed, and he is likely going to continue to set him up for as long as he can. If Manek can channel some of Bird's talent and shooting in the Final Four, Davis and UNC could be cutting down the championship nets.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

