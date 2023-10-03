"Bro hates Boston and Milwaukee that much huh": NBA fans in shambles as Reggie Bullocks lands in another Texas franchise in Houston 

Just as training camp is set to begin, Reggie Bullock has found himself a new home for the 2023-24 season. News recently emerged that the veteran point guard will be joining the Houston Rockets after clearing waivers. This move left fans completely puzzled.

Reggie Bullock is a veteran three-and-D wing that spent the past two years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. With his skill set, he could have been a valuable asset to a contender. Instead, he is opting to join a rebuilding squad like the Houston Rockets.

NBA fans were quick to call out Bullock on this move. Some thought he should have tried to join the league's newest superteams to try and chase a championship.

Bullock was sent to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that landed the Dallas Mavericks Grant Williams. The 31-year-old played in 78 games for the Mavericks last season and averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

Reggie Bullock could have been big addition for Eastern Conference contenders

Two-way wings that are efficient from three are very valuable in today's NBA. That said, it's shocking to see Reggie Bullock sign with a team like the Houston Rockets. Even though they made some big moves this offseason, they are still a young team with a lot to prove.

After blockbuster trades this summer, Bullock could have drawn interest from two of the Eastern Conference's top teams. Those being the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. Both squads could have benefitied from adding the three-and-D forward.

The Bucks parted ways with Jrue Holiday to bring in Damian Lillard, which has created some new question marks. Everyone is aware of how dominant their offense can be, but feels defense might be a weak point. Bullock is far from a lockdown defender, but is someone who could have raised their ceiling on that end of the floor. Along with providing above-average defense, he could have been a reliable kick-out option for the team's new superstar duo.

As for the Boston Celtics, they landed Jrue Holiday after he was shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers. They now have one of the top starting lineups in the league, but have sacrificed depth in the process.

In the past, the Celtics had multiple players they could go to off their bench to produce. That is no longer the case. Moving forward, most of their offensive production will come from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

Bullock wouldn't have filled the void of reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, but could have still been a good pick-up. He is a reliable veteran that is capable of spacing the floor. More importantly, Bullock is someone who could slide into the starting lineup if someone were to suffer an injury.

After opting not to join a contender, Reggie Bullock will now be helping the Houston Rockets take the next step in their rebuild.