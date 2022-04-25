Reports: UNC's star guard Caleb Love returning for his junior season, making the Tar Heels the best team on paper in NCAA

After a spectacular run at the end of March Madness, Caleb Love is returning to the UNC Tar Heels for his junior season, allowing the team to be the number one team in college basketball.

Teams that lose national championship games are often not back in the national championship game in the next season.

The UNC Tar Heels have the opportunity to be the expection with the return of Caleb Love for the 2022-2023 college basketball season.

Caleb Love's return gives North Carolina the chance to be the No.1 team going into next season, but the four big names that UNC is returning are all starters from the team that lost the national championship game.

Returning four out of five starters already makes them one of the most dangerous teams in college basketball for next season, but the starter they are losing is at a position where they already have someone to step into the starting lineup.

While most of the elite teams in college basketball are figuring out their rosters and coaching situations for the next season, the UNC Tar Heels are already set and will have time to make the second-best team from last season even better.

With Caleb Love deciding not to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he is positioning North Carolina as a legitimate contender for the national championship.

Caleb Love and the UNC Tar Heels will look to avenge the end of their last season

Love cries after losing the national championship game.

Caleb Love and the UNC Tar Heels had a spectacular run at the end of their 2021-2022 season, but they ultimately fell short in the national championship game.

Now that four of their starters are returning to the team that lost the national championship game, they will look to avenge their loss and win a national championship this time around.

The core of the East Regional Championship team and national runner-up will be hungry to run it back.

The new Four Horseman of North Carolina basketball will have the opportunity to do what the 2017 national championship team did.

After losing the 2016 national championship game, the 2016-2017 North Carolina team came back with a vengeance and won the national championship to avenge the previous loss.

While the current group of Tar Heels will have to work hard to return to the national championship game, they will be in one of the best positions to accomplish that goal at the beginning of the season.

If Caleb Love and the UNC Tar Heels can win the national championship in the 2022-2023 season, his decision to return to college will be validated.

