“He’s not gonna be Brady, LeBron” - Colin Cowherd says patience is required with Chet Holmgren because of his physique, says he should be the number 2 pick

No prospect in the NBA draft has generated as much attention as Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren.

With his 7-foot, 195-pound frame, Holmgren is one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory for NBA scouts. A terrifying shot blocker with the ability to be a dominant defensive player, Holmgren's thin build has worried evaluators throughout the year. Even so, his mentality and determination have impressed.

It's going to take Holmgren time to adjust to the physical nature of the NBA playing style. But if Holmgren does hit, he could become one of the game's most unique weapons. Analyst Colin Cowherd praised Holmgren's ability but said that a team is going to need to be patient as his frame fills out to deal with playing in the NBA.

"You've got to be patient," Cowherd said. "I would take him with the No. 2 pick."

Chet Holmgren trending as potential top two selection in NBA draft

Many initially expected Holmgren to be the first pick in the NBA draft, but reports have connected Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr. to the Orlando Magic instead. That would mean that Holmgren would most likely find himself going to the OKC Thunder, who hold the second pick.

Holmgren might be a polarizing prospect to some, but he's also become one of the most fascinating defensive talents in recent memory. The combination of length, mobility and defensive awareness have made him a special talent in this class. There's also belief that Holmgren's offensive upside is just waiting to be unlocked, giving him the potential to be a dominant two-way weapon.

Throughout the season, Holmgren showcased an ability to be a lethal weapon with his outside shooting ability. His basketball IQ and awareness on both sides of the floor should make him a fascinating talent to monitor throughout his rookie season.

The 20-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7%, including 39.0% from 3-point range this season.

Holmgren and Jalen Suggs, picked second by the Orlando Magic in last year's draft, were teammates at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis since sixth grade.

Holmgren developed into a five-star recruit and earned three national player of the year awards. They were the Gatorade National Player of the Year, the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and the Morgan Wooten National Player of the Year.

