“If he doesn’t win, he’s p****d” - Bruce Pearl says Jabari Smith’s "secret sauce" is his competitiveness, believes Kevin Durant is the most accurate comparison for him

Heading into the NBA draft, Auburn Tigers freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr. has become one of the hottest names around the NBA. Many thought that the Orlando Magic, who hold the first pick, would take Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren. That was until last month, when word got around that Orlando was leaning towards Smith.

Smith was one of the most impressive players in the country this year, showcasing his remarkable ability to stretch the floor from well beyond NBA-range.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl talked in-depth about what makes Smith such a special player. Pearl compared Smith to Kevin Durant and said Smith's competitiveness is what separates him.

“The secret sauce to Jabari is his competitiveness," Pearl said. "If he doesn’t win, he’s p****d.”

The countdown to the draft is upon us, and Jabari Smith Jr. is trending as the favorite to be the first selection to the Orlando Magic.

The 6-foot-10 forward was one of the most impressive players throughout the NCAA season. Smith has the floor spacing ability to be a dynamic weapon from the perimeter at the next level.

While Smith could develop into a dangerous player on the offense, it's not the only area of his game that teams are drooling over. The 19-year-old also showed the potential to be a dominant defensive weapon, showcasing his quickness and ability to guard multiple positions at a high level.

While the draft has been viewed as having three players who could go in any order at the top, Smith has some of the highest upside. The trio includes Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Duke forward Paolo Banchero.

If the Magic decide to take Jabari with the first pick, it would give them a high-energy player who is only scratching the surface of his ability.

This season, Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 42.9%, including 42.0% from 3-point range.

The OKC Thunder hold the second pick, while the Houston Rockets pick third.

Smith, Holmgren and Banchero were all consensus second-team All-Americans. All three were also named the top first-year players in their conferences and made their all-conference first teams. All three also have parents who were pro athletes.

