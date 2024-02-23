Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest update after knee injury in last game (February 23)

Kevin Durant could be uncertain to play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back. Durant sustained a knee injury in Thursday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. He looked shaken as he limped to the bench after that blow.

Durant played through it and finished the game. He had 23 points, six rebounds and five turnovers on 9 of 22 shooting as the Suns lost 123-113 despite leading by 11 points in the first half.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Durant suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Suns-Mavericks game. PJ Washington fell on Durant's legs after getting shoved by Suns' forward Royce O'Neale. KD was slow to get up after that hit and limped toward the bench.

However, Suns' beat writer Duane Rankin said it doesn't seem as concerning. Durant had his knees wrapped with ice, but it was 'normal. Rankin said Durant left the game without limping.

Kevin Durant stats vs. Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant has played 40 games against the Houston Rockets, averaging 26.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He holds a 16-24 record against them.

Durant and the Suns recorded a 129-113 win when they last met the Rockets on Dec. 27. He had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists in that contest. He shot 56.3% from the floor.

Kevin Durant struggles with his shooting return in first game since All-Star break

Durant has been phenomenal with his scoring efficiency this season. He's averaged 28.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 5.6 apg on 54/44/87 splits. However, Thursday's story was different. He could only shoot 40.9%, including 2 of 8 from 3-point land. Durant struggled with his rhythm all game.

The Suns played too much iso-ball with him and Devin Booker, which could have impacted Durant's scoring rate. The reinforced Dallas Mavericks used their length and size well to contain Durant.

However, Durant has been too good this season to be in a slump. Thursday's inefficient game can be considered a one-off for the former MVP. If Durant plays Friday, the Rockets may not have the answer to get past him as they don't have the same defensive weapons as the Mavs.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets?

Local TV operators Space City Home Network and Arizona Family 3TV/Arizona's Family Sports will cover the Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets game. Fans outside local regions can watch the contest online on NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 pm ET.