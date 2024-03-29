Is LeBron James playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on 4-time MVP's injury status (March 29)

LeBron James is questionable to play against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. However, barring a last-minute setback, James is likely to play. The four-time MVP's injury absences have been announced well in advance this season. He's often suited up after carrying a questionable tag.

He's had that for nearly the entire season. James has had non-contact wear and tear injuries for most of the year, making him a staple on the Lakers' injury report. However, he has missed only 10 games this year, making the most appearances in a season (63) since 2019-20, when he played 67 games and led LA to a title.

What happened to LeBron James?

James is on the Lakers' injury report with a persistent left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. He sustained the injury in January and has been on the Lakers' injury report since. James has missed seven of his 10 games this year because of this ailment, most recently against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the Lakers improved to 6-4 in his absence.

LeBron James stats vs. Indiana Pacers

LeBron James has a history with the Pacers, dating back to his Eastern Conference days with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He's played 65 games against them, averaging 27.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 49/30/73 splits. James has a 41-24 record against Indiana.

James and the Lakers are 2-0 against the Pacers this season, including the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Finals win. That, of course, didn't count as a regular season game, unlike the other contests in the maiden In-Season tournament.

James was influential in both games. He tallied 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a 123-109 win in the IST final. James had 26 points, five rebounds and 10 assists in the Lakers' first regular season game against the Pacers on Sunday.

The Lakers dropped 150 points in regulation, the most since a 157-point outing by the "Showtime Lakers" in 1987. The Pacers kept it close, tallying 145 points.

James 'strategic' with ankle ailment

LeBron James is being careful with his ankle ailment. Since it's not healing over the season, the Lakers star said he's being 'strategic' with his workload to ensure he's available for the team when it matters the most.

The Lakers have fared decently in James' absence, with a 6-4 record. They might rack up a few wins in the regular season without him against weaker opponents. However, if James aggravates the ankle injury come postseason time, the Lakers may struggle to make another deep playoff push.

The Lakers are pushing for a top-six seeding, but it won't mean much if that comes at James' expense. The team's never experienced a playoff game without the four-time NBA MVP, who, in year 21, remains their best asset in the knockouts.