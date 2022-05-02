"He like built kind of like Porzingis... So is he gonna hold up?" - Jay Bilas gives his take on Gonzaga star's transition to NBA

After a stellar college basketball season, the Gonzaga Bulldogs' Chet Holmgren is entering the 2022 NBA Draft. Analyst Jay Bilas has compared him to Kristaps Porzingis and has concerns about durability.

Chet Holmgren is one of the contenders to be the number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, as his size and defensive skills are a unique combination in this year's draft class.

Still, there is some concern about how he will last in the NBA, given his unique size and frame. ESPN's Jay Bilas recently spoke about Chet Holmgren and his ability in the NBA during an appearance on KG Certified. He said:

"Then Chet Holmgren at Gonzaga, tall kid 7'2'', that went to high school Jalen Suggs. He is built kind of like Porzingis was when he came in, which is unusual. So the questions old timers like us would have; there aren't that many players look like him, so is he gonna hold up? I think in today's game, he's more likely to. You put him in the 90s; maybe not."

People will have their concerns about Holmgren's durability because he is built like a young Kristaps Porzingis. However, that Porzingis-like build means he can find success in the NBA, according to Bilas, who added:

He can shoot it, he can handle, he can grab a rebound, bring it up himself and he's good passer; knock down threes. He's not a traditional low post guy but who is these days?

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren may find NBA success just like Kristaps Porzingis, but his competition for the number one overall pick will be fierce.

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren may transition into the NBA smoother than Kristaps Porzingis. But he may be in a challenging position depending on where he is drafted. Holmgren is one of the top contenders for the number one overall pick owing to his defensive prowess and abilities around the rim.

Matt Harris @MattJHarris85 The nation's best rim finishers (PPP) with 100-plus possessions:



- Chet Holmgren: 1.64

- Osun Osunniyi: 1.564

- Enrique Freeman: 1.562

- Mark Williams: 1.557

- N'Faly Dante: 1.548

- Zach Edey: 1.545

- James Baker: 1.53

- David Roddy: 1.527

According to Jay Bilas, while Holmgren is separating himself because of his abilities, there are two other contenders for the number one overall pick. Bilas said:

"I don't know how many superstars it's got, those those top three or four, I think are in the superstar category. Usually you kind of know what who the consensus number one is. There may be some reasonable disagreement on it here or there, but this time you got three that you go you can justify three guys go number one."

As the 2022 NBA Draft process continues, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren will try to answer critics and prove that he is the number one overall player in the draft class.

