"Jesus be a fruit plate": LeBron James' wife Savannah James announces her 8-week detox on IG, offering insight on final step

Savannah James, the wife of NBA legend LeBron James, announced on social media her plans for an eight-week detox program that would start tomorrow. While she didn't disclose specific details about the detox, she hinted that it would be rigorous.

Detoxification, commonly known as detox, is a process that helps the body eliminate toxins, improve overall health and potentially aid in weight loss. Detox diets typically focus on consuming whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

As she embarked on her detox journey, Savannah humorously expressed her hope for meals consisting of fruit plates. She jokingly said in an Instagram story:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jesus be a fruit plate."

Savannah James announces going on a detox in an Instagram Story

Consuming whole foods is believed to support the body's natural detoxification mechanisms, such as those in the liver and kidneys, by providing essential nutrients.Further underscoring the intensity of her detox, Savannah mentioned that she would conclude the eight-week program with a seven-day water fast.

A water fast is a strict form of fasting where an individual consumes only water. During a water fast, all other beverages and foods, including tea, coffee and juices, are avoided.

Advocates of water fasting suggest that it promotes detoxification, aids in weight loss and offers not only bodily but also spiritual and mental cleansing, as it allows the digestive system to rest and resets certain metabolic processes in the body.

Savannah James enters the world of podcasting

Like her husband LeBron James, Savannah James is stepping into the world of podcasting.

LeBron recently launched his "Mind the Game" podcast with NBA player-turned-analyst JJ Redick, where he provides the NBA audience with real and fresh basketball knowledge.

Savannah’s podcast, titled "Everybody's Crazy," is set to debut on April 30. Joining her as co-host is April McDaniel, the founder of Crown + Conquer.

The podcast presents a significant opportunity for Savannah to share her personal experiences and for fans to listen to previously untold stories from Mrs. James.

Known for their strong bond and dedication to family, Savannah and LeBron often share glimpses of their life together on social media and showcase their love and support for each other and their children.

Savannah and LeBron met during their high school years at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and have had a rock-solid relationship since.

They are parents to three children: LeBron James Jr., born on October 6, 2004; Bryce Maximus James, born on June 14, 2007; and Zhuri James, born on October 22, 2014.