“LeBron’s not like that, KD? No, nobody he’s the only one” - Kenny "The Jet" Smith says Michael Jordan is the only player who could turn his weaknesses into his strengths, says he couldn’t handle the rock in college

According to Kenny &quot;The Jet&quot; Smith, Michael Jordan is the only player to turn his weaknesses into strengths.
Johnnie Martinez
ANALYST
Modified Jun 06, 2022 02:53 AM IST

Today, Kenny "The Jet" Smith is known for being an analyst on "Inside the NBA," but he was also one of Michael Jordan's college teammates.

Smith spoke about the improvements made by his fellow North Carolina Tar Heels alumni. While handles were once a weakness for Michael Jordan, they became a strength by the end of his career.

Kenny Smith believes that Jordan is the only player ever to accomplish such a feat, stating:

"He's the only guy that I know that his weaknesses that he had; at the end of his career were his strengths. The only person I've ever [seen]. LeBron's not like that. KD no. No, nobody, he's the only one. At the end, his handle was crazy and his jump shot was pure."

While stars like LeBron James have improved their play throughout their careers, some struggles have been consistent throughout. Since the beginning, LeBron and several other great players have had the same weaknesses.

According to Kenny Smith, Michael Jordan overcame the most significant weaknesses that he had in North Carolina. By developing his most significant weaknesses into strengths, Jordan became one of the greatest players in NBA history.

youtube-cover

Michael Jordan's improved handles took him from a dynamic player to one of the all-time greats.

As a member of the 75th-Anniversery team, Jordan is one of the all-time greats in NBA history.
Before Michael Jordan won championships with the Chicago Bulls, he played in college for North Carolina. As a result, Kenny "The Jet" Smith got to witness Jordan's skills and improvements first-hand.

Kenny Smith credited Jordan as one of the most dynamic college players, but believes Jordan's handles would limit him. Smith said:

"Michael was the most dynamic, but he didn't have a handle. He couldn't handle the rock like in college. No, he couldn't handle the rock. So like even at times, like, we'd play pick up, like, 'I got Mike,' you're like, 'cause I know, I'm like, 'I'm getting up on you like you can't handle rock.' and then..."

The "and then" would be Jordan establishing himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history. Jordan's Bulls were some of the greatest teams in NBA history, with him leading the way.

These highlights of Michael Jordan destroying the Lakers in the 91 Finals🔥31.2 PTS (56% FG, 50% 3PT), 11.4 AST, 6.4 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44 MINS https://t.co/KML7q7bdn0
In order to beat the great teams that he faced and win the championships that he won, Jordan had to overcome his weaknesses. By developing his shooting and ball-handling during his early years, Jordan achieved incredible feats.

While Jordan was a great player in college while playing with Kenny Smith, he developed into one of the greatest as a professional.

Edited by Adam Dickson

