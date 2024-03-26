NBA fans rain down on Clippers' playoffs aspirations after Pacers spoil Russell Westbrook's return

Russell Westbrook's return from injury was welcome news for the LA Clippers. However, his 14-point contribution off the bench on Monday wasn't enough, as the Clippers were outplayed 133-116 by the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena.

The loss saw them at 44-27, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and slipping to fifth in the Western Conference. It was their second straight loss and sixth in their last 10 games.

Barring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who had 26 points apiece, the rest of the starters failed to make impactful contributions, prompting fans to take a shot at the Clippers' playoff aspirations.

Westbrook was back on the floor after missing 12 games because of a fractured left hand. One fan predicted the same outcome as last time for the Clippers, tweeting:

"This Clippers team is definitely not making it past the first round."

More reactions followed suit:

NBA fans wanted Russell Westbrook to start after the Clippers' loss to the Pacers on Monday

George and Leonard propped up 26 points, while James Harden ended his quiet night with just 11 points.

Norman Powell came off the bench to pour 22 points. For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam led with a game-high 31 points. Myles Turner chipped in with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and nine assists.

"We need that pop": Coach Tyronn Lue on having Russell Westbrook back

Russell Westbrook did not appear in any visible discomfort on his return, which was good news for the LA Clippers as they gear up to make their playoff push with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

Ahead of the clash, coach Ty Lue shared what it was like to have the former MVP back in action.

“Having that pace and having energy on the floor, it’s definitely infectious. We need that pop.”

He also added that Westbrook had kept his cardio conditioning in full blast while on the mend, and there would be no minutes restriction for the electric guard. The 35-year-old played 18 minutes on Monday night, which should see a bump over the next few games.

Russell Westbrook has been a vital cog for the Clippers, spearheading their second unit. The 9x NBA All-Star will hope that he and the Clippers go all the day. He's averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.