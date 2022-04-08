“Duke nation I’m still sick that it’s all over” - Paolo Banchero with some post-season hangover, says the “season went by too fast”

Paolo Banchero is projected to be one of the top players in the 2022 NBA Draft. But with the season now over, as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, Banchero wishes things went differently.

Some time has passed since the end of the Duke Blue Devils' season in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, but Banchero is still not over the way things ended.

Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 @Pp_doesit Duke nation i’m still sick that it’s all over, season went by too fast Duke nation i’m still sick that it’s all over, season went by too fast😔💙

The Blue Devils lost to their rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels, to end their regular season, and their NCAA tournament run did not help.

Banchero's comments have some speculating about his future and whether or not he would choose to run it back rather than declare for the NBA Draft.

Duke has not had any players formally declare for the NBA Draft, but that appears to be more of an issue of not announcing a decision rather than a potential change of plans.

Even if everyone on the team decides to return for another season, head coach Mike Krzyzewski has said he is committed to retirement.

Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils' last ride with Mike Krzyzewski

With time to reflect on the end of Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season, Paolo Banchero feels sick.

Playing for the Blue Devils is a combination of privilege and pressure that few athletes will ever experience.

One of the biggest names and brands in college basketball raises expectations for players, which is valid for any blue blood.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season only added to the spotlight for players like Paolo Banchero, which impacted the player's season.

Coach K was grateful to his players for following him into one last high-profile game to end his career, even if the result did not go as planned.

Duke Men’s Basketball @DukeMBB “These kids made the last time in the arena an amazing one” “These kids made the last time in the arena an amazing one” https://t.co/PnCGeRu4y3

While Coach Mike Krzyzewski's perspective will not offer much solace for Banchero and the rest of the Blue Devils, they still made their coach proud.

If this is indeed the end for this group of Blue Devils, which is the expectation for almost the entire starting lineup, their run in the NCAA tournament could have gone much worse.

Banchero still has his options open as he is yet to declare for the NBA Draft. He has to make a choice about whether to play another season at Duke or go to the NBA.

