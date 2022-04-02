“If anybody drafts Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith over that guy, they’re idiots” - Anonymous NCAA coach on Paolo Banchero, says he’s a "nightmare"

As the Duke prepares for the ultimate NCAA rubber match against the North Carolina, Paolo Banchero is cementing himself as the NBA's top draft pick.

During March Madness, Paolo Banchero has been one of the best players in college basketball and the storyline is now emerging that he is the clear No. 1 pick in the draft.

An anonymous NCAA coach spoke about what the star forward brings to the Blue Devils:

"When they need a bucket, they can put it in Paolo Banchero’s hands in iso. He’s a nightmare, because he’s so tall at the four spot. He’s a legit 6-foot-10."

The assessment came as part of the breakdown of the four teams in the Final Four. Duke is joined by the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Kansas Jayhawks and the Villanova Wildcats. By Monday, one will be the national champion.

Banchero represents a significant advantage for the Blue Devils as he is a game changer with his intangibles, size and skills. The combination is what prompted the assessment from an anonymous NCAA coach:

"If anybody drafts (Gonzaga's) Chet Holmgren or (Auburn's) Jabari Smith over that guy, they’re idiots. He is an absolutely phenomenal interior passer."

Before worrying about being the top pick, the star forward will focus on winning the Final Four matchup against UNC and advancing to the title game.

Paolo Banchero is not concerned about NCAA storylines

Paolo Banchero's focus is on the Final Four and a potential national championship game.

For a team to win a national championship, their best players will need to be at their absolute best mentally and physically. Given that Paolo Banchero is Duke's best player, he will need to be the most focused and the most physically ready.

One way Banchero is ensuring that he is at his mental best is to focus on winning the national championship.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year, he is averaging 17.1 points per game and shooting 47.8%. But he may not be the best barometer for Duke on Saturday.

In two games against UNC – an 87-67 loss on Feb. 5 and a 94-81 loss on March 5 – Banchero had wildly different outings. He had 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting and 10 rebounds in the win. He had 23 points on 11-for-26 shooting, with five rebounds and five assists in the loss.

