"Pat Riley finally woke up" - Miami Heat signing Patty Mills after missing Damian Lillard trade has NBA fans fired up

Patty Mills recently parted ways with the Atlanta Hawks after appearing in just 19 games for the team over the course of this season. While Mills had been a staple of the San Antonio Spurs for a number of years, and had found his role with the Brooklyn Nets, his time with the Hawks was quite different. While receiving a decrease in minutes, Mills' production dropped.

For long stretches of this season he had fallen out of the team's rotation entirely, raising questions about his future in the league. Several days back, reports indicated that the Atlanta Hawks were waiving Patty Mills.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Patty Mills may have found himself a new home in the form of the Miami Heat. Based on his sources, Mills is planning to sign with the Miami Heat, where he's expected to find his way back into a consistent rotation.

"Free agent Patty Mills is planning to sign with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN."

With the Heat parting ways with Kyle Lowry, and already bringing in Terry Rozier, the acquisition of Mills certainly seems likely to bolster their roster at the guard spot. On the heels of the news, fans were quick to weigh in.

Looking at Patty Mills' stats, and how he can make an impact on the Miami Heat

As previously mentioned, Patty Mills had largely fallen out of the Atlanta Hawks rotation this season, averaging just 10.6 minutes per game over 19 games played. Given that, it very well may take the 2014 NBA champ some time to get his rhythm back.

Despite that, he is expected to be a difference-maker in Miami given his skillset, and veteran experience. When looking at the NBA's advanced team stats, one figure regarding the Heat jumps out - their offensive efficiency.

While the team has the eighth-best defensive rating in the league, they rank in 21st place for offensive efficiency. At the same time, they also sit in 17th place for assist-to-turnover ratio, indicating they need another ballhandler who can facilitate on offense.

This is where Patty Mills has thrived for much of his career, most notably under coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. In addition to spending the most formative years of his career with the team, Mills became known for his offensive abilities.

While he's best known for his scoring rather than his facilitating, throughout his career Mills has earned a reputation for being able to take care of the ball. Throughout his 15 seasons in the NBA, Mills averaged just 1.0 turnovers per game.

On the defenisve end of the floor, he's also a perfect fit for Miami, who is known for their tenacious defense. Although he may be undersized for his position, his ability to make reads and play the passing lanes could give the Heat the boost off the bench the team needs.