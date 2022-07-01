Create
Ranking the top 5 picks in the 2022 NBA draft who fit perfectly with their teams

NBA comissioner Adam Silver at the 2022 NBA draft
Modified Jul 01, 2022 12:10 AM IST

A new crop of talent has entered the NBA with the conclusion of the draft. Many new players will soon be making their first appearances during the Summer League.

With the draft, new talent finds its way into the league, presenting hope that teams might have found that missing ingredient to lift their franchises.

It's time to take a look at some of the notable fits between players and their teams.

#5 Toronto Raptors: Christian Koloko

Arizona Wildcats big man Christian Koloko

The Toronto Raptors have always shown the ability to be a great spot for young talent to develop. The Raptors have one of the league's best player developmental staffs, as they know how to get the most out of each individual. Toronto only had one selection in the draft, but they made a fascinating choice.

A special moment for Christian Koloko! Welcome to the @Raptors! https://t.co/a7QObBVEc8

The Raptors chose Arizona Wildcats big man Christian Koloko with the 33rd pick. One of college basketball's most impressive centers last season, Koloko is a defensive weapon with his combination of awareness and shot-blocking ability. Koloko is still oozing with upside, making his fit with the Raptors a strong match.

#4 Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray

Sacramento Kings' 2022 draft selection Keegan Murray

While there was intrigue about what the Sacramento Kings would do with the fourth pick, it looks as if the team found their man. The Kings selected Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore Keegan Murray. While many expected Jaden Ivey to be their pick, Murray gives the Kings a player who can immediately contribute at a high level.

putting in 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞@keegan3murray | #SacramentoProud https://t.co/uGK5Tn0BjY

Murray was one of the NCAA's most impressive players. The 6-foot-8 forward has the two-way versatility to be a serious asset, and he should be a welcome fit alongside big man Domantas Sabonis.

#3 Cleveland Cavaliers: Ochai Agbaji

Ochai Agbaji at the 2022 draft after being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises last season. It's clear that Cleveland is a team on the rise, with its impressive duo of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. The Cavaliers added another important piece with the 14th pick, choosing Kansas Jayhawks wing Ochai Agbaji.

The first 14th overall pick in Cavaliers history, Ochai Agbaji.Welcome to Cleveland, @youngochhttps://t.co/i0dnj8zBiC

Agbaji has the tools on both sides of the floor to give the Cavaliers a needed boost in their rotation. Agbaji has the ability to be a dangerous 3-and-D asset.

#2 Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey

Detroit Pistons' 2022 draft selection Jaden Ivey

The Detroit Pistons found themselves in a rare position to add another intriguing piece. That's just what the Pistons did, selecting Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the fifth pick. Ivey was an electrifying player in college basketball. One of the draft's most explosive players, Ivey has the potential to be one of this draft's stars.

A NEW STAR JOINS CADE CUNNINGHAM IN THE MOTOR CITY 🤩The Pistons take Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick! https://t.co/0QOnaWfVsx

Detroit is doing an outstanding job of building through the draft, now finding a backcourt mate for rising star Cade Cunningham. With Ivey and Cunningham running the show, the Pistons have an exciting young duo of guards to build around.

#1 Paolo Banchero: Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic 2022 draft selection Paolo Banchero

Many expected the Orlando Magic to go another way with the first selection. Instead, they chose Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. He was a massive get, as Banchero has the tools to be just what Orlando needs to take steps forward in its rebuild.

Paolo Banchero to Cole Anthony 🔥(via dc_bryce/IG) https://t.co/l2Bc4kpLRH

The Magic continue add fascinating assets. What the team greatly needed was a No. 1 offensive option. That's just what Banchero can be as he has the offensive weaponry to be a bucket-getting machine.

