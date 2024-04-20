"Ratings so bad you rooting for Lebron now" - NBA fans roast Skip Bayless for hyping LeBron James ahead of Playoffs'

Skip Bayless, who could easily be LeBron James’ most unapologetic critic, has been reminding fans of the LA Lakers superstar’s past playoff failures. In LA’s sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets last year in the conference finals, Bayless had a slew of things to criticize James with. Leading into the Lakers-Nuggets rematch in the first round of the playoffs this year, most likely expected the “The Undisputed” anchor to remain in that vein.

Instead, Bayless came out with a rather opposite take in his podcast, “The Skip Bayless Show.” The veteran sports talk show host predicted a Lakers win in six games and urged James to “right the wrong” of last year’s loss.

Bayless added that if he does so, “King James” reinforces his GOAT resume, a debate the journalist unequivocally gives to Michael Jordan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skip Bayless’ comments quickly created a stir on X, formerly Twitter:

“Ratings so bad you rooting for Lebron now”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan already predicted where Bayless was going with his comment:

“You’re setting them up”

A troll site on X couldn’t resist asking the veteran journalist what many might have wanted to know:

“Skip, I don’t believe what I am reading. Is everything alright?”

@Sportsmecca doesn’t even believe LeBron James will be the deciding factor in the series:

“Lebron isn't closing out anything. If it happens it will be because of AD and team as a unit.”

Skip Bayless gave two reasons for his prediction in the LA Lakers-Denver Nuggets series. He said LeBron James is freshest in the first round of the playoffs compared to a showdown in the later rounds. Denver’s physicality could take a toll on him if he faces them on the same stage as last year.

James is also probably healthier this season than last. “King James” had been playing through a foot injury that hobbled him throughout the playoffs. The four-time MVP acknowledged that he felt much better in the rematch with the Nuggets than the last time he lined up across them.

Skip Bayless is playing it safe with his latest LeBron James comment

Skip Bayless has set the groundwork for a win-win situation regardless of where LeBron James ends after the series against the Denver Nuggets. If James loses, he could just easily say that the former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar failed him again. No one will be surprised if he resurrects his “he-has-no-clutch-gene” refrain if the LA Lakers go down in defeat.

If LA pulls off an upset, the biggest since James arrived in Hollywood, Bayless could claim he saw it coming a mile away.

The Lakers, however, are the underdogs for a reason to open the 2024 NBA Playoffs. They have not beaten the Nuggets in eight straight games including last year’s sweep in the conference finals. This season, Nikola Jokic’s squad drubbed LA twice in front of Crypto.com Arena fans.

Skip Bayless seems to be building up LeBron James but where “King James” lands will not matter to him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback