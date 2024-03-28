Warriors fans hail Steph Curry after clutch outing in emotional game vs Magic: "MJ of our era"

Steph Curry delivered for the Golden State Warriors in clutch time once again in what was a draining and emotional game for the sharpshooter against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center on Wednesday.

The 4x NBA champion who went scoreless to start the fourth quarter finished with a layup and a dagger three to close out any hopes of the Magic pulling a rabbit out of their hat. The Warriors, playing back-to-back registered their second win on the trot with a 101-93 win and stay alive in the Top 10 in the West.

The game wasn't without drama, as Draymond Green was ejected after just playing for four minutes. Social media went viral as a distraught Curry looked on and then switched to game mode again. His frustrations reached a tipping point as he kicked a few chairs in celebration following the dagger three.

Following Curry's crunchtime comeback, one of the fans called him a modern-day MJ and that sparked quite a response.

It wasn't a great shooting night for Curry as he had just 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists on 6-18 shooting, 3-8 threes. However, he delivered when it mattered the most and that meant the Warriors staved off the Houston Rockets who are closing in on 10th place.

On the game front, Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 23 points. Klay Thompson and Moses Moody chipped in with 15 and 12 points each.

Steph Curry delivered when the Warriors needed him the most

Steph Curry made up for his quiet night by coming alive when it mattered most, and fans were quick to lavish rich praise on their superstar. Social media was abuzz after his clutch pyrotechnics and his rather vocal 'night night' celebration.

Curry has been on a tear for the Warriors this season, propping up 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. His last five games have seen him average 20.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

The Warriors aren't out of the woods yet. The consecutive wins may have given them a bit of breathing space, but they are aware that the Rockets are closing in.

The win sees Golden State at 38-34 and Houston is just one win away from matching the former. It doesn't help Steph Curry and Co. that the LA Lakers are pulling away with five straight victories and are now 41-32.