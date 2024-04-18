Warriors GM cites $400 million hurdle on Klay Thompson's future with Golden State

Following a disappointing 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings, there are certain questions that the Golden State Warriors management will need to address, including the future of Klay Thompson. Interestingly, GM Mike Dunleavy said that while there would be no funding limitations, they would be cautious as their $400 million spending this year didn't lead to a playoff appearance.

When it comes to Golden State's aging basketball roster, there will be certain steps that need addressing to ensure that they maximize the years left of the core pieces. Be that as it may, Dunleavy clarified that everything is still early to tell as a lot can happen in the months leading to the offseason, as per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

"You know how Joe is with his willingess to spend and compete," Dunleavy said. "I don't think there'll be any restrictions but we'll also be prudent. To put a team out there that can't make the playoffs, like we spent $400 million this year, I wouldn't recommend that."

Constructing an NBA roster that is capable of making deep playoff runs is a tall order to accomplish for any GM in the league. However, that is what befalls the shoes of Mike Dunleavy, who is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Bob Myers.

When it comes to the position of Klay Thompson, he just finished the last year of his five-year $189 million contract and he is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. With no reports of a finalized new deal, it remains to be seen how the team's management will handle the future of the four-time NBA champion.

Klay Thompson frustrated by questions about his Warriors future after Play-In Tournament loss

In a crucial game to keep the Golden State Warriors' playoff hopes alive, Klay Thompson came up short as he went scoreless throughout the Play-In matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Interestingly, Thompson was not too pleased with the focus on his future with the team, given that there is no news of a contract extension, as per Warriors on NBC Sports. Instead, he wanted to highlight a season where he played 77 games, putting up 17.9 points (43.2% shooting, including 38.7% from 3-point range) and 3.3 rebounds.

"We don't want to talk about the season first?" Thompson asked. "We want to talk about the future? Lot of games played, man. To be honest with you, I haven't really given it much thought because of what I previously just said about the season we had and how much commitment it takes to play the games that we did, and give it out all."

Be that as it may, he has still not processed what's next as he is still not finished processing how their season ended.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, it was a challenging stretch for the Warriors guard as he struggled to shoot with the same level of efficiency at a consistent clip. Unfortunately, it ended up showing at the worst possible time.

