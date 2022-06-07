“When I went to practice, I saw Sam Perkins, Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan ... I can’t be thinking they’re better than me” - Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith on his decision to play for North Carolina

Kenny 'The Jet' Smith has explained why he chose to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels (UNC) during his NCAA basketball playing career.

Choosing a college basketball program to play for is a significant part of many players' careers. While modern players tend to limit their time in college or skip it altogether, classic players spent critical developmental years in college.

Each player considered several factors in their college decision, and Kenny Smith was no exception. Before he decided to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels, Smith knew he wanted to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

At the time, the ACC was one of the most powerful conferences in college basketball and is still considered a Power 5 conference today. The talent in the ACC and UNC was tremendous and factored into Smith's decision.

Here's what Smith had to say about his decision:

"I always wanted to play in the ACC at the time. That was when the conference, to me, the ACC was the best conference. I wanted to play against the best, but I chose North Carolina because when I went to practice, I saw Sam Perkins, Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins became two of the top four players in the 1984 NBA Draft. Brad Daugherty became the number one overall pick in his draft class, which highlighted the talent at UNC at the time.

While the talent was noteworthy, it did not immediately convince Kenny Smith to join the North Carolina Tar Heels. In fact, Smith was actually nervous about playing with and against such high-level players. He recalled:

"I looked at that and said, 'I don't know if I can play here'. I was a little nervous. I had never seen a 7-footer like they had. They had 10 McDonald's All-Americans on the team at one time."

Despite being nervous about joining UNC, Smith ultimately decided to attend the school.

Kenny Smith almost chose the North Carolina Tar Heels' greatest rivals

Kenny Smith almost joined the Duke Blue Devils over the UNC Tar Heels.

During a recent appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Kenny Smith revealed that he almost joined the North Carolina Tar Heels' rivals. He almost became a member of the Duke Blue Devils.

Smith said:

"I said, 'I know I can go to Duke and play', but I said, 'I gotta go here'. I can't be there thinking they're better than me."

Considering that Smith eventually became a Hall of Famer, it appears he made the right decision to choose UNC over Duke.

