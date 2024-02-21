"Where the hell TMZ?": NBA Insider sparks fan frenzy with revelation of video footage in Isaiah Stewart-Drew Eubanks scuffle

Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks were reportedly involved in an altercation in the parking lot at Footprint Center on February 14th, prior to All-Star weekend. According to reports, the two ran into one another outside, with Stewart allegedly dropping his bags and punching Eubanks in the face. The situation resulted in the Pistons forward being arrested.

Although Stewart was released by Phoenix Police after being cited for misdemeanor assault, plenty of questions still remain as to the situation. Since the initial report, it has remained unclear as to what sparked the altercation.

While fans have been quick to reference Stewart's attempted attack on LeBron James several years ago, in this instance, things came to blows. Despite that, as Shams Charania indicated recently, Drew Eubanks didn't retaliate after being punched, and seemed rather unfazed by the whole thing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking on an episode of FanDuel's Run It Back this week, Charania provided an update on the situation, indicating that video footage does exist. In addition, he shed light on the situation as a whole:

"There is video. The security, Phoenix, they've seen it. The league has seen it too. And people that I've spoken to that have seen it, have shown that, Drew Eubanks was punched in in the in the face. ... Isaiah Stewart dropped his bags, delivered a punch. ... And Drew Eubanks, from what I'm told, ... really didn't flinch."

Fans were quick to react to Charania's segment on Run It Back:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking at a potential suspension for Isaiah Stewart after Drew Eubanks altercation

As many fans referenced, this isn't the first time that Isaiah Stewart has been involved in an incident of this nature. As previously mentioned, back in 2021, numerous security guards and staff members had to keep Stewart restrained as he attempted to attack LeBron James.

In that instance, Stewart was suspended for just two games, however, the league is expected to take that into account in this case. Much like we saw with Draymond Green this season, repeat offenders are hit with lengthier suspensions.

Given that, the expectation seems to be that Stewart will be handed a significant suspension. Using Draymond Green's suspension earlier this season for choking Rudy Gobert as a reference, the expectation seems to be that Isaiah Stewart will be out for five games.

Of course, Green was then hit with an indefinite suspension after hitting Jusuf Nurkic, however, by that time, he had already received several suspensions. While there is still plenty up in the air with the NBA, Isaiah Stewart will also have to appear in court on February 23rd in Phoenix.

While the misdemeanor assault citation isn't expected to result in jail time, the fact that police were involved could play into how the NBA decides to handle things.