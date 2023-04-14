Who is Angel Reese's cousin at UConn? Taking a closer look at their personal relationship

Winning runs in the family for cousins Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins. Reese led the LSU Tigers to their first women's NCAA championship, while Hawkins helped the UConn Huskies win their fifth men's national title since 1999.

According to the US Sun, Reese's father Michael and Hawkins' mother Jasmine are siblings, making Angel and Jordan first cousins. They both grew up in the DMV area, dreaming of becoming basketball players.

"Man, it's truly amazing because I just remember just being in D.C. where her," Hawkins told TODAY. "We (were) just kids, just dreaming about this moment and look at us now. Two national championships, one family. That's pretty cool."

Angel Reese was born on May 6, 2002 in Randallstown, Maryland, just outside of Baltimore. Her parents Michael and Angel were both basketball players. Michael played for Boston College and Loyola in Maryland before going pro.

Her mother played for UMBC in college and in Luxembourg as a pro. Angel has a younger brother named Julian, who plays college basketball in Maryland. She also used to play for Maryland before transferring to LSU last summer.

Meanwhile, Jordan Hawkins is a few days older than his cousin. Hawkins was born on April 29, 2002, in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He's the only son of Craig and Jasmine Hawkins. He has two older sisters, Alexis and Chynna, and a younger sister named Paris.

Hawkins was a four-star recruit coming out of DeMatha Catholic High School before committing to UConn. He had offers from other programs such as Louisville, Marquette, Seton Hall and Xavier.

When the UConn Huskies reached the Final Four, Hawkins received a video message from his cousin. Reese congratulated Hawkins, who revealed that she used to beat her in basketball when they were growing up in the DMV area.

"Angel and me, go way back since we was young," Hawkins said. "I remember we was the park, she was cooking me. To see we're both in the Final Four is amazing. I love her to death, love her family to death."

Jordan Hawkins turning pro, Angel Reese will have to wait one more year

Jordan Hawkins declared for the 2023 NBA draft a few days after winning the NCAA championship with UConn. Hawkins is a projected first round pick due to his shooting ability. According to NBADraft.net, Hawkins will be drafted 19th overall by the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese will have to wait another year before she can declare for the WNBA. Reese remains ineligible to turn pro because she's not yet 22 years old or has completed four years in college. She'll be returning to LSU for her senior year and enter the 2024 WNBA draft.

