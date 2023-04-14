"I think the teacher is going to give her a hall pass" - Zach Lavine hopes Diar DeRozan is back for the Heat game as she faces return to school

Zach LaVine hopes that Diar DeRozan will be back on the sidelines for the Chicago Bulls' play-in game against the Miami Heat on Friday. DeMar DeRozan has ruled out his daughter for their trip to South Beach because of school.

In an interview with "NBA Today" on ESPN, LaVine and DeMar discussed Diar's impact on their win over the Toronto Raptors. LaVine also joked about teachers giving DeMar's daughter a hall pass so that she could make the trip on Friday for their matchup with the Heat.

"We're figuring that out in the background," LaVine said. "I think the teacher is going to give her a hall pass for the day."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach LaVine was one of the main reasons for the Chicago Bulls' 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. LaVine led the Bulls' comeback from a 19-point deficit with 39 points, six rebounds and three assists. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

However, it was Diar DeRozan who stole the show for the Bulls. Diar screamed at the top of her lungs every time a Raptors player was at the free throw line. It worked wonderfully as Toronto went 18-for-36 from the charity stripe.

Pascal Siakam missed two of the three crucial free throws with 12 seconds left that would have tied the game. Siakam finished the game with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Fred VanVleet had 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Also Read: "He's still my brother" - Rudy Gobert says feud with Kyle Anderson is over as Timberwolves face the Thunder in a must-win game

Diar DeRozan requested to watch Raptors game

Diar DeRozan (Photo: ESPN/YouTube)

Diar DeRozan requested to be at the Toronto Raptors game, according to her father DeMar DeRozan. The Chicago Bulls star told reporters after the game that Diar wanted to watch the game against the Raptors. She grew up in Toronto because DeMar played for the Raptors from 2009 to 2018.

"I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid," DeMar said. "And I almost said no because she's in school back home, but she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, 'All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.' I’m glad I did. I owe her some money for sure."

DeMar and his partner Kiara Morrison have been together since their college days at USC. Morrison is of Filipino descent, making their daughters Diar and Mari part Filipinos. The two are engaged, but a wedding date has not been set, as per SportsLulu.

Also Read: "You're a liar, you lied to us" - Enes Kanter Freedom claims NBPA pressured him to stop wearing protest shoes, says he's blackballed in NBA

Poll : 0 votes