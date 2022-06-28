"You see Mike strip somebody go up and dunk, then you see Clyde... Patrick going at it" - Allan Houston recalls his first meeting with Michael Jordan

The stories of former players meeting NBA legend Michael Jordan for the first time are always special. That includes a recent tale from Allan Houston, who spent the majority of his career with the New York Knicks.

Although Jordan was an incredible player, his trashtalking and stories from NBA veterans never seem to disappoint. During Jordan's time with Team USA in 1992, the assortment of Hall of Famers known as the Dream Team scrimmaged against college players. Houston, who played for Tennessee, was a member of the team that went toe-to-toe with some of the best ever.

On the "Knuckleheads" podcast, Houston was asked about his first experience meeting Jordan. Houston shared stories of the first time he faced Jordan and the Dream Team as they prepared to take part in the Olympics, saying:

"First time ... I was a sophomore in college at his camp ... And then, you know, when we probably played against him on the Dream Team, you know, that whole situation was amazing, man. I mean, what I remember most is the three or four days, like the prep ... practicing for three days.

"And it was really cool getting to play with Mash (Jamal Mashburn) and Penny (Hardaway). You know, that was crazy. So, we're practicing, and then finally we get to the gym and they take us up to this, like, loft. You're looking down on it, like, and then you see the first three plays.

"Like, you see Mike strip somebody (and) go up and dunk. Then, you see Clyde (Drexler). Then, you just see, you know, you see big fella and Patrick (Ewing) going at it, and you just see, like, Magic (Johnson). ... It's like, man, what is this? ... Like, you just seeing all these, and they're going at it."

Alan Houston shares story about going up against Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan as a member of the Dream Team

Allan Houston went into depth about his experience playing against Team USA and Michael Jordan. It's been known that the first live scrimmage for the Dream Team was a shocker.

Going up against much younger players, the Dream Team struggled to adjust to playing alongside one another, and they lost to the much inferior team. Houston said that the majority of the team was in disbelief that they had just "beaten" a team full of such incredible players.

He also brought up the point that the following day the Dream Team started to show who they really were. It's clear their initial performance wasn't a true showing of how legendary that team was.

