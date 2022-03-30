“The basketball gods put very deserving programs there” - Coach K says it’s “pretty cool” to face North Carolina in the Final Four of March Madness

In one of the most anticipated matchups in college basketball history, Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four on Saturday.

During Coach K's time at Duke, the rivalry rose to a higher level. They now play against each other in an NCAA Tournament for the first time as Krzyzewski leads Duke one last time. The occasion offered him time to reflect on their last showdown:

"Well, the basketball gods put two very deserving programs there, because both of us played well in four games to get here."

While the two teams having a Final Four clash seems like fate, they both earned their opportunities to reach this stage. Krzyzewski emphasized that idea:

"This is not somebody putting you here. It's somebody earning or earning the opportunity. And I think this will be my 98th game that I've coached against North Carolina.

"And, you know, Roy Williams and I, before Hubert (Davis) took over this year, we often remarked how lucky we were to be the coaches of Duke and North Carolina, because we, what people have done before us – players and coaches – have really elevated this rivalry to such a high level. And to do it on this stage is pretty cool really."

Although Coach K admires the rivalry's historical significance, he will not let it distract him from the task at hand. His focus is on winning a national championship, which would be his sixth.

Brendan Marks @BrendanRMarks Coach K on if there's anything he can learn from the last Cameron game and apply to Saturday: "You can't go into the Final Four thinking rivalry, payback, any of those things."



Given Coach K considered the last time these two teams played to be an "unacceptable" loss, his current viewpoint is notable. Unranked North Carolina ruined Krzyzewski's home finale with a 94-81 shocker on March 5.

Other perspectives on Coach K's Duke against North Carolina in the Final Four

While Coach K is somewhat downplaying the final showdown, others are not doing that.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski believes facing North Carolina one last time is cool and is somewhat downplaying the rivalry in the context of the Final Four. Others are taking a more bombastic perspective. ESPN's Jay Williams is a Duke alumnus who believes in the hype of the matchup.

JayWilliams.ETH @RealJayWilliams #Duke vs #UNC in the #FinalFour is the biggest college basketball game in the history of NCAA basketball. Who you got? #Duke vs #UNC in the #FinalFour is the biggest college basketball game in the history of NCAA basketball. Who you got? https://t.co/GPLxT3XsgJ

So much is on the line for Duke (32-6) and North Carolina (28-9). In terms of the season and the rivalry as a whole, the national semifinal game is a must-win that will be a defining moment in one of sports' greatest rivalries.

