"Top 10 lists disrespect the beauty of the game, ima stop doing these" - Future Hall-of-Famer and former NBA MVP gets irked when asked about 'top-10 lists' on social media

The NBA has birthed tons of quality talent since its inception, with such players being categorized into sections, with some being labeled as the "best." These are mere opinions from fans and pundits, as the NBA does not outline who the "best" player is.

The league does reward the Most Valuable Player of the Year. This is the highest individual award in the NBA. But the conversation of who the best players in the NBA are continues.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was engaged in a Twitter question and answer session. A Twitter user asked him who he thought the top 10 players in the league are. KD stated that the concept of making a top 10 list "disrespects the beauty of the game." He made it clear that "the best" is never constant, as it is always shifting.

He remarked that there exist a lot of talented players in the league who put up Hall of Fame levels of gameplay consistently every night. As such, it is difficult to selectively choose a few.

"Top 10 lists disrespect the beauty of the game, ima stop doing these," Durant said. "I feel like 'the best' fluctuates, there are so many talented players who produce at a hall of fame level every night. It’s exhausting figuring it out."

Who is the best player in the NBA, Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks look on during their game at Barclays Center on March 31, 2022 in New York City.

Kevin Durant is considered to be one of the greatest players in NBA history and, as such, is deserving of a Hall of Famer induction. The 12-time All-Star has been projected by fans and pundits to be the best player in the league for a few years.

He is stated to be the next face of the NBA after LeBron James retires from the league. He has not had quite a good run in the league since his departure from the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

However, some people consider Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo to be the best player in the league as he consistently dominates every game. His impact on the small-market team has been nothing short of spectacular.

His growth over the years has led him to clinching a championship title, 2 MVP titles, one All-Star MVP and a Finals MVP award. In the 2022 playoffs, he became the first player in the league's history to record 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in the playoffs. This is a feat that only the best can attain.

