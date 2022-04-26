Top 5 NCAA players who declared for the 2022 NBA Draft on the deadline day

With the deadline for declaring the 2022 NBA Draft recently passing, a few NCAA players waited until the last minute to announce and snuck in just before their time was up.

At the end of March Madness, the next marquee date on the calendar for NBA Draft prospects was the deadline day for declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

While most players try to declare in the days leading up to deadline day, a few players always wait until the last minute to make their final decision about staying in college or entering the draft.

This year's deadline day had players from varying projections regarding draft stock, but anyone could find success in the league. The rest of the NBA Draft process will determine precisely where these five players are drafted.

While some of these players will have the opportunity to back out of the draft process if they did not sign with an agent, all five of these players will have a legitimate opportunity to make a name for themselves in the NBA.

#5 NCAA player to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft on deadline day: Keve Aluma - Virginia Tech

Keve Aluma helped lead the Hokies to an ACC Tournament Championship

After trying to enter the 2021 NBA Draft and going as far as the NBA Combine, Keve Aluma decided to return to the Virginia Tech Hokies for another season of NCAA basketball.

Keve Aluma had a strong season for Virginia Tech, which helped the team win the ACC Tournament and earned him several honors. While his season was not too different statistically, his performances on tape show that he is a better player.

In his return season for Virginia Tech, Keve Aluma made improvements to his game that had the Hokies star feeling more confident about his chances of being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

While he is not a lock to be taken in the draft, his decision to hire a non-NCAA certified agent means Aluma can no longer return to NCAA basketball.

Still, the skills that Keve Aluma brings to the table will give him a chance at earning a roster spot regardless of his draft status. He has shown enough potential to be a legitimate NBA player over the last few months.

#4 NCAA player to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft on deadline day: Pete Nance - Northwestern

Pete Nance came from a basketball family and had a strong career at Northwestern.

As the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and brother of current NBA player Larry Nance Jr., Pete Nance comes from a basketball family that has previously found success in the league.

The Northwestern star will now take his chance at following in his family's footsteps in the NBA.

Notably, Pete Nance will maintain his eligibility should he decide that he does not like his projected draft status, which means he can return to NCAA basketball for another season.

While not quite as successful in college as his brother and father, Nance is still a quality player in his own right. He does not excel in any area, but he can contribute all across the stat sheet for an NBA team.

Pete Nance's contributions helped Northwestern find some success, but the team did not have a great season. Because Nance was a good player on a mediocre team, he will have to have a robust draft process to help his draft stock.

Still, Pete Nance's genetics will have some teams interested in drafting him or signing him to an NBA Summer League or NBA G-League contract. Once he is in the league, Nance will get to prove that he is on the level of his family members.

#3 NCAA player to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft on deadline day: Moussa Diabate - Michigan

Moussa Diabate had a solid first season at Michigan but decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

In a season that saw the Michigan Wolverines surprise many teams during NCAA's March Madness, Moussa Diabate was pivotal to the team's success.

Moussa Diabate will now enter the 2022 NBA Draft to climb draft boards and achieve a high draft selection.

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo Michigan’s Moussa Diabate has entered the 2022 draft while maintaining eligibility to return, a source tells me. The 6’10” Diabate showed flashes of promise as a freshman. His physical tools, motor and defensive versatility give him a chance to rise in the predraft process. Michigan’s Moussa Diabate has entered the 2022 draft while maintaining eligibility to return, a source tells me. The 6’10” Diabate showed flashes of promise as a freshman. His physical tools, motor and defensive versatility give him a chance to rise in the predraft process.

Moussa Diabate is tall, physical, and full of effort, three traits that many teams love in the NBA Draft.

While Diabate's NCAA career was not the superstar career that some could have after his time at IMG Academy, he did enough to show that he is draftable.

For a one-and-done NCAA player, Moussa Diabate has done everything he expected in one season, but he has not developed as much as his contemporaries.

The question with Moussa Diabate will be whether a contender drafting at the end of the first-round values his potential to be a great all-around player, rather than a near-finished product that is ready to contribute to a championship roster.

Even if Moussa Diabate falls into the second round, he could be another great young piece for a rebuilding team.

#2 NCAA player to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft on deadline day: Christian Braun - Kansas

After winning a national championship, Christian Braun has his eyes set on the NBA.

After being a key contributor during the Kansas Jayhawks national championship team, Christian Braun declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Zac Boyer @ZacBoyer twitter.com/Ballin25Braun/… Christian Braun @Ballin25Braun 🏁🏁 https://t.co/oo07Jjyn0I Kansas junior guard Christian Braun has declared for the NBA Draft but intends to keep his amateur eligibility. He can return to KU as long as he withdrawn by June 1. #kubball Kansas junior guard Christian Braun has declared for the NBA Draft but intends to keep his amateur eligibility. He can return to KU as long as he withdrawn by June 1. #kubball twitter.com/Ballin25Braun/…

While Christian Braun will have the opportunity to return to NCAA basketball if he does not sign with an agent, the belief is that he will be a first-round draft pick this year.

Christian Braun played excellent defense and showcased excellent shooting during the NCAA tournament, earning praise from Charles Barkley over his performance.

In an era where influential three-and-D players are precious, Christian Braun can fit on almost any roster. Braun can defend every position, except center, and continues to develop into an even better shooter as he gets older.

Christian Braun's strong finish to his NCAA career will make him a player many teams are willing to take a chance on in the Draft.

#1 NCAA player to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft on deadline day: AJ Griffin - Duke

One of five Blue Devils entering the 2022 NBA Draft, AJ Griffin projects as a potential lottery pick.

While AJ Griffin waited to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, the Duke Blue Devils standout projects to be a lottery pick with the potential to sneak into the top ten picks in the draft.

AJ Griffin was a key contributor to the Duke Blue Devils reaching the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. While he was not the top star for the Blue Devils, they would not have been as successful without him.

AJ Griffin projects to be the top small forward in the 2022 NBA Draft, but the value of the NCAA small forward position in this year's draft is slightly lower than in previous drafts.

Still, AJ Griffin should be one of the top players because of his versatility and understanding of the game of basketball. Griffin is the son of a former NBA player and plays like a coach on the floor.

For one of the rebuilding teams selecting near the top of the draft, Griffin could be a massive asset and help them develop into a playoff team next season.

