"He, to me, kept Kansas in the game when things were not going good" - Charles Barkley on Christian Braun, calls him the MVP of the NCAA championship game

Kansas Jayhawks junior Christian Braun didn't have the first half he had hoped for against the North Carolina Tar Heels. But the veteran wing delivered when it mattered the most as KU won the national championship game 72-69 Monday night.

After trailing by 15 points at halftime, the Jayhawks desperately needed a spark to mount a comeback. That's when Braun stepped up and made crucial plays as they made an epic comeback.

Braun has been one of the most underrated players in the country.

When the Jayhawks needed a boost, Braun stepped up, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while shooting 6-for-14. He played all 40 minutes.

Not only did the versatile wing provide a number of timely buckets in the second half, but he also continued to be an impactful presence on defense.

Analyst Charles Barkley praised Braun, saying he was the reason why Kansas stayed in the game:

"He, to me, kept Kansas in the game when things were not going good. Christian Braun, to me, is the MVP of this game."

Jeff Rosen @jeff_rosen88 Charles Barkley on KU's Christian Braun: "He to me kept Kansas in the game when things were not going good. Christian Braun, to me, is the MVP of this game." Charles Barkley on KU's Christian Braun: "He to me kept Kansas in the game when things were not going good. Christian Braun, to me, is the MVP of this game."

Kansas Jayhawks junior Christian Braun comes up big down the stretch

Kansas Jayhawks wing Christian Braun

It was an incredible evening for the Kansas Jayhawks as they erased a 15-point halftime defecit to defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69.

Kansas (34-6) won its fourth national title by completing the biggest comeback in the history of the championship game. KU trailed by 16 points, at 38-22, with 2:22 before halftime. Loyola held the previous record, overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat Cincinnati 60-58 in 1963.

A number of players stepped up, including forward David McCormack and veteran guard Remy Martin. Braun was the glue that kept the team together, and Charles Barkley's comments about his performance were spot on.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Christian Braun's defense on Caleb Love was the difference in Kansas winning the national championship. Some huge possessions showing length on pullups and using verticality at the rim to force difficult shots. Also brought toughness with 12 rebounds. Potential 1st round pick. Christian Braun's defense on Caleb Love was the difference in Kansas winning the national championship. Some huge possessions showing length on pullups and using verticality at the rim to force difficult shots. Also brought toughness with 12 rebounds. Potential 1st round pick. https://t.co/3tJrYH9hJc

After struggling to get going in the first half, Braun provided a crucial boost on both sides of the floor. Braun made an impact in a number of areas as he was active with his effort on the glass.

Throughout the year, Braun has been praised by the team for his demeanor and mentality off the court. But his teammates have also expressed that Braun's competitive spirit can give the team a boost on any given night. That proved to be especially important on Monday night as Braun rose to the occasion.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein