Twitter reacts to Golden State's second meltdown in 2 games
Twitter reacts to the Warriors' Game 5 loss that puts them in a 3-2 hole for the first time since 2016.
Defending champions Golden State Warriors wilted like a flower out of season for the second game in a row, giving up a 3-2 lead to the Houston Rockets after losing at the Toyota Center 94-98. They held a 72-71 lead heading into the 4th quarter, but Chris Paul was in no mood to miss the NBA Finals this time around.
He scored 7 points and dished out 2 assists while playing spectacular defense on Stephen Curry, who was once again off target tonight. Kevin Durant endured another scoreless 4th quarter, and he was the subject of some spectacular rants by Twitterati.
Reactions to the game ranged from the hilarious to the concerned ones, as Chris Paul went off late in the game with what appeared like a pulled hamstring. However, most of Twitter went OFF on the Warriors and their fans following their loss.
Look away now, Dubs fans everywhere.
Eric Gordon has shot the gamewinners in both Games 4 & 5, and he gets a shoutout for that here.
That Houston emerged with the W despite Harden's cold shooting streak had some fans scratching their heads.
H-Town's shimmying kid features here as well.
Most presumptuous Warriors fans will be looking to dig the ground up to find a hole to rest in until Game 6 after watching this.
ESPN First Take analyst Max Kellerman, who's been on the LeBron bandwagon over the course of his 2 years on the show, sees some light at the end of the tunnel for The King.
Chris Paul imitated Curry's shimmy after sinking a fadeaway three of his own, and Twitter lost it.
But his injury saw NBA players and fans alike concerned.