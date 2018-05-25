Twitter reacts to Golden State's second meltdown in 2 games

Twitter reacts to the Warriors' Game 5 loss that puts them in a 3-2 hole for the first time since 2016.

Amulya Shekhar SENIOR ANALYST Humor 25 May 2018, 10:23 IST 139 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Defending champions Golden State Warriors wilted like a flower out of season for the second game in a row, giving up a 3-2 lead to the Houston Rockets after losing at the Toyota Center 94-98. They held a 72-71 lead heading into the 4th quarter, but Chris Paul was in no mood to miss the NBA Finals this time around.

He scored 7 points and dished out 2 assists while playing spectacular defense on Stephen Curry, who was once again off target tonight. Kevin Durant endured another scoreless 4th quarter, and he was the subject of some spectacular rants by Twitterati.

Reactions to the game ranged from the hilarious to the concerned ones, as Chris Paul went off late in the game with what appeared like a pulled hamstring. However, most of Twitter went OFF on the Warriors and their fans following their loss.

Look away now, Dubs fans everywhere.

The Warriors had FOUR ALL STARS on the court and their fans really on here crying about not having Iguodala?? pic.twitter.com/3nZf278e7a — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) May 25, 2018

Kevin Durant in the 4Q of Games 4 and 5?



1 made FG

0-5 3s

8 points ... TOTAL#Rockets’ defense is legit#Warriors’ offense is predictable — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 25, 2018

Warriors 0-2 since this happened pic.twitter.com/FMofrGdX11 — Fo Fanga Assassin (@MsDyna85) May 25, 2018

Rockets fans right now pic.twitter.com/uUStATy8Tz — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 25, 2018

Eric Gordon has shot the gamewinners in both Games 4 & 5, and he gets a shoutout for that here.

You only want one Rocket taking the big shot: GORDON — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) May 25, 2018

That Houston emerged with the W despite Harden's cold shooting streak had some fans scratching their heads.

James Harden has missed 20 three-pointers in a row…



And the Rockets still lead 3-2. pic.twitter.com/H6qAlNonhz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 25, 2018

H-Town's shimmying kid features here as well.

Y’all gonna be mad as hell if it’s rockets vs Celtics and me and @aaant13 gonna be here like pic.twitter.com/AEP2QC8brd — Son Goku (@jamalcrawfordjr) May 25, 2018

Most presumptuous Warriors fans will be looking to dig the ground up to find a hole to rest in until Game 6 after watching this.

Warrior fans: “Warriors in 4”



Rockets fans: pic.twitter.com/9OLYDq4xFd — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@CTkBack) May 25, 2018

ESPN First Take analyst Max Kellerman, who's been on the LeBron bandwagon over the course of his 2 years on the show, sees some light at the end of the tunnel for The King.

None of the following are by themselves far fetched:



-CP3 plays through injury, & as a result Houston gets by Golden State.

-Cleveland wins at home.

-LeBron wins a Game 7

-The Cavs face a CP3less Rockets



There is a non-negligible chance LeBron could win his 4th this season. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) May 25, 2018

Chris Paul imitated Curry's shimmy after sinking a fadeaway three of his own, and Twitter lost it.

Dance if you’re ☝️win away from the NBA Finals.#Rockets pic.twitter.com/0cl6PsEioa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2018

But his injury saw NBA players and fans alike concerned.

NBA Fans: Hey maybe somebody will take out the Warriors this year Chris Paul’s Hamstring: pic.twitter.com/D1VGN7BpH7 — Razzi (@james_razzi) May 25, 2018