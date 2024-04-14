Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024 

The Utah Jazz will visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center in Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Warriors winning all three previous games.

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Jazz continued to exhibit resilience as the season winds down. They are currently riding a two-game winning streak, having triumphed over the LA Clippers on Friday.

Additionally, the team has showcased impressive performances from its youthful talent. Meanwhile, the Warriors suffered a setback with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, effectively solidifying their position in 10th place in the Western Conference. This outcome means they must compete on the road in a Play-In game.

The marquee Western Conference matchup between the Warriors and the Jazz will be aired locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and KJZZ for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Jazz +8.5 vs Warriors -8

Moneyline: Jazz +270 vs Warriors -330

Total over and under: Jazz O 222.5 vs Warriors U 222.5

In a nail-biting contest on the road, the Jazz secured their second consecutive victory by edging past the Clippers with a final score of 110-109. Despite both teams enjoying double-digit leads throughout the game, the Jazz showcased their composure in clutch moments, ultimately sealing the win.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. led the charge for the Jazz with an impressive stat line of 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Keyonte George contributed 14 points, while Johnny Juzang, Darius Bazley, and Talen Horton-Tucker each added 12 points to the scoreboard.

Luke Samanic chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds. Although the Jazz struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 17.1%, their proficiency at the free throw line, going 22 of 25, proved decisive in clinching the victory.

The Warriors faced a critical opportunity to climb as high as eighth in the Western Conference standings, but their hopes were dashed by a 114-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Despite shooting 46.5% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, Golden State struggled to contain the Pelicans, who shot 46.7% from the field and an impressive 52.6% from beyond the arc. Despite out-rebounding their opponents by 15, the Warriors were plagued by 16 turnovers.

Steph Curry led the charge for Golden State with 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting, along with four rebounds and five assists. Klay Thompson contributed 19 points and six rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins added 18 points to the scoreboard.

The Jazz will start Keyonte George at PG, Talen Horton-Tucker at SG, Brice Sensabaugh at SF, Taylor Hendricks at PF and Omer Yurtseven at center.

The Warriors will start Steph Curry at PG, Klay Thompson at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Draymond Green at PF and Trayce Jackson-Davis at center.

Steph Curry has averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 and 4.5 rebounds with 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to go over at +210.

Draymond Green has averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks. His prop for the first basket is set at +1300 and is not favored, considering his role in the Warriors offense as a facilitator rather than a scorer.

Keyonte George has averaged 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists with 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to go over at +650.

Following their defeat to the Pelicans, the Warriors find themselves firmly entrenched in the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings, paving the way for an away fixture in the upcoming Play-In Tournament.

Coach Steve Kerr has indicated that the Warriors are likely to rest their key players for this inconsequential game. Golden State has grappled with numerous injuries throughout the season, prioritizing recuperation and preparation for the Play-In showdown.

Similarly, the Jazz have opted to rest their starters in recent outings, a strategy they intend to maintain for this impending matchup. Utah boasts a cadre of promising young talents capable of making significant contributions on the court. They are complemented by a lineup consistently dangerous from beyond the arc, with five shooters capable of lighting up the scoreboard at any given moment.