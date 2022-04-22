“When coaches abruptly retire, they got some in the works, they got some cooking” - Keyshawn Johnson believes Jay Wright could end up in the NBA

Villanova Wildcats coach Jay Wright's shocking retirement has fans speculating on his future, and ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson believes Wright could be NBA-bound.

College basketball coaches deciding to retire usually comes with speculation about their next career move. Still, Wright is one of the most accomplished coaches and is young enough, even at 60, to have a second career.

ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson believes Wright may have something cooking in the future.

"It's true that it's been going around for a long time, and I understand people were saying that, "Well, you know, it doesn't. He's not looking to the NBA. It doesn't feel right for him blah, blah, blah, now or in the future," Johnson said. "That may be true today, but you know how it goes when coaches abruptly retire. They got some in the works, they got some cooking."

Johnson said he believes Wright would consider a move to professional basketball.

"The NBA season just ended," Johnson said. "The job opportunities will continue to open up. The playoffs will be ending soon for certain teams. Jobs will open up. You want to get it done now, so people can recruit. You get your new head coach and you want to be fair. I'm not saying he's going to the NBA, but I'm not ruling it out based on what we may think."

While Johnson's answer is noncommital to saying that Wright will join the NBA, he is not ruling it out due to previous occurrences.

Johnson has a point because jobs will constantly open up, and teams will continue to call Wright about their openings.

Jay Wright's future may not be in the NBA as Keyshawn Johnson predicts

Despite Keyshawn Johnson's speculation, signs pointing toward coach Jay Wright are made.

As ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson suggested, Villanova's Jay Wright will continue to be the object of speculation about joining professional basketball. But Wright going to the league seems unlikely.

John Fanta @John_Fanta It should be known that Jay Wright had been thinking about retirement for several weeks. Wright is 60 and has a family. He’s put up a Hall of Fame career already. The NBA has called a number of times. He turned down offers and stayed at Villanova. He’s ready to end coaching. It should be known that Jay Wright had been thinking about retirement for several weeks. Wright is 60 and has a family. He’s put up a Hall of Fame career already. The NBA has called a number of times. He turned down offers and stayed at Villanova. He’s ready to end coaching.

The biggest issue with Wright going to the league is that his retirement appears to be about being done with coaching rather than doing with Villanova basketball. He is going to be a special assistant to the president at the school.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



Jay’s former assistant coach Kyle Neptune leaves Fordham to take over as Villanova HC



Jay is a Hall of Fame person and was all class 🏼 Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright will transition to new role at Villanova, Special Assistant to the PresidentJay’s former assistant coach Kyle Neptune leaves Fordham to take over as Villanova HCJay is a Hall of Fame person and was all class Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright will transition to new role at Villanova, Special Assistant to the PresidentJay’s former assistant coach Kyle Neptune leaves Fordham to take over as Villanova HC Jay is a Hall of Fame person and was all class ✌🏼 https://t.co/dDv7pbTCyf

While his new role does not necessarily preclude him from taking another job, it does point to him having a plan for what he wants to do with the rest of his life.

Making a career move outside of Philadelphia seems unlikely for a man who wants to spend time with his Philadelphia-based family.

There is always a chance a job could open up with the Philadelphia 76ers. Still, barring that, Wright seems committed to serving Villanova rather than going pro, as Johnson pondered.

LIVE POLL Q. Wil Jay Wright coach in the NBA? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein