"You couldn't help but hate Jay Wright and Villanova in the moment" - Fans react to coach Jay Wright's legacy as he retires after 21 seasons

Jay Wright appears to be retiring after a legendary career with the Wildcats.
Johnnie Martinez
Modified Apr 21, 2022 10:42 PM IST
After a spectacular season that saw his team reach the Final Four, there is a belief that Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright is retiring from basketball after 21 seasons, and Twitter is shocked.

With the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski at the conclusion of March Madness, some thought that Villanova's Jay Wright was the new top coach in college basketball, but now he is also retiring from coaching basketball.

Over the past few years, Coach Wright has been one of the best head coaches in college basketball, so his retirement is a surprise to many fans.

College basketball fans on Twitter were undoubtedly surprised by the decision, which led to various reactions from the people as more information continues to come out about their retirement.

As a fan of other Big East teams growing up, you couldn't help but hate Jay Wright and Villanova in the moment.But now that he's gone, you wish you had him back.My thoughts on @VUCoachJWright's Hall of Fame career for @NCAAhoopsdigest.house-enterprise.com/post/jay-wrigh…

The future of Wildcats basketball will be intriguing as Coach Wright transitions into a new role, and the former assistant returns to Villanova to take on the reigns.

Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright will transition to new role at Villanova, Special Assistant to the PresidentJay’s former assistant coach Kyle Neptune leaves Fordham to take over as Villanova HC Jay is a Hall of Fame person and was all class ✌🏼 https://t.co/dDv7pbTCyf
Villanova has confirmed Jay Wright's retirement and that Kyle Neptune will be his successor, but here's the story from earlier tonight for @vuhoops: twitter.com/VUhoops/status…
"People are saying they want to transfer now."-A Villanova student on Jay Wright's retirement.

Plenty of people are paying their respects to the legendary coach and highlighting some of the signature moments of his career.

All the best to #Villanova Coach Jay Wright, who's announced his resignation tonight after 21 seasons with those Wildcats. His final Nova loss was to KU on their way to the Championship.
ALL I can say is college basketball just lost one of the BEST not just as a COACH but as someone that YOU really want mentoring young ppl in Hall of Fame JAY WRIGHT @VUCoachJWright @NovaMBB . May he be blessed with gr8 HEALTH - HAPPINESS in chasing new Dreams.
Wow!!! I remember when Roy retired I thought “it’s the Jay Wright/Tony Bennett era.” Villanova broke my Carolina Blue heart in 2016 but they earned that championship. They earned it in 2018 and Jay Wright changed the game. Respect and Godspeed, Coach Wright. twitter.com/cbb_central/st…
Full respect for Jay Wright. And this decision. I wouldn’t wanna deal with all this BS today, especially after accomplishing all he has … twitter.com/John_Fanta/sta…

Some fans took the time to talk about Jay Wright's suits and how he looked in them on the Villanova sidelines.

NO ONE wears a suit better than Jay Wright.And few people can coach like him. twitter.com/NovaMBB/status…
The suits were Jay Wright's Samson hair
I like to think Jay Wright just could not keep coaching in a college basketball world that traded suits for quarter zips
One Shining Moment but the whole thing is just Jay Wright’s suits https://t.co/oJQp8wW375
I knew it. Jay Wright could only stand this sideline track suit thing for so long.

Some fans are also speculating on Wright's future after his retirement from Villanova and about him potentially joining an NBA team as their new head coach.

Jay Wright taking the Sixers job when Doc goes to the Lakers?
People who Lakers fans think are joining their team next season:Jay WrightDamian LillardSteph CurryBronny JamesBill RussellDeuce TatumShohei OhtaniSuns in 4 guy
Jay Wright coaching the Nets next year
Jay Wright walks away. But is it permanent? #NBA? https://t.co/OGChgrDOk6
I know folks will speculate that @VUCoachJWright is headed to the Lakers or NBA. I would be shocked. He made it abundantly clear to me not too long ago that @NovaMBB was his last coaching stop.

The loss of another legendary veteran coach means that only a few of the old guards at the coaching position are left going into the 2022-2023 season.

Coach K, Roy Williams and Jay Wright all retire but Boeheim is still kicking

Three of the greatest coaches of the past twenty years have retired in the past two offseasons, with only a few remaining coaches in college basketball having significant success over that time frame.

Villanova's Jay Wright is retiring as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

Coach Wright is one of the most decorated coaches in college basketball history.
Despite Jay Wright having a shorter career than many of the other elite coaches in college basketball history, his twenty-one-year career is one of the most decorated in the history of the sport.

Jay Wright left a legacy at @NovaMBB 👏 ⭐ 2 national titles⭐ 4 Final Fours⭐ 2-time Naismith Coach of the Year⭐ 8 Big East regular season titles⭐ 5 Big East tourney titles⭐ Member of the Basketball HOF https://t.co/84IoxJOJzh

Given that there are active coaches that have been head coaches in college basketball for over forty years and have more minor championships than Jay Wright has in twenty-one years, it shows how successful he has been as a coach.

Elite coaches come around every so often in sports, and the retirement of Coach Wright in the same offseason as Coach K is a significant loss for college basketball.

Still, a coach as successful and intelligent as Coach Wright would not be making this decision if he did not believe that he was leaving Villanova in good hands and doing something that would be beneficial in the long run.

