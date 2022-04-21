"You couldn't help but hate Jay Wright and Villanova in the moment" - Fans react to coach Jay Wright's legacy as he retires after 21 seasons

After a spectacular season that saw his team reach the Final Four, there is a belief that Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright is retiring from basketball after 21 seasons, and Twitter is shocked.

With the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski at the conclusion of March Madness, some thought that Villanova's Jay Wright was the new top coach in college basketball, but now he is also retiring from coaching basketball.

Over the past few years, Coach Wright has been one of the best head coaches in college basketball, so his retirement is a surprise to many fans.

College basketball fans on Twitter were undoubtedly surprised by the decision, which led to various reactions from the people as more information continues to come out about their retirement.

But now that he's gone, you wish you had him back.



My thoughts on



house-enterprise.com/post/jay-wrigh… As a fan of other Big East teams growing up, you couldn't help but hate Jay Wright and Villanova in the moment.But now that he's gone, you wish you had him back.My thoughts on @VUCoachJWright 's Hall of Fame career for @NCAAhoopsdigest As a fan of other Big East teams growing up, you couldn't help but hate Jay Wright and Villanova in the moment.But now that he's gone, you wish you had him back.My thoughts on @VUCoachJWright's Hall of Fame career for @NCAAhoopsdigest.house-enterprise.com/post/jay-wrigh…

The future of Wildcats basketball will be intriguing as Coach Wright transitions into a new role, and the former assistant returns to Villanova to take on the reigns.

Jay’s former assistant coach Kyle Neptune leaves Fordham to take over as Villanova HC



Jay is a Hall of Fame person and was all class 🏼 Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright will transition to new role at Villanova, Special Assistant to the PresidentJay’s former assistant coach Kyle Neptune leaves Fordham to take over as Villanova HCJay is a Hall of Fame person and was all class Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright will transition to new role at Villanova, Special Assistant to the PresidentJay’s former assistant coach Kyle Neptune leaves Fordham to take over as Villanova HC Jay is a Hall of Fame person and was all class ✌🏼 https://t.co/dDv7pbTCyf

Still processing, digesting and reeling it in, but here’s what we know so far: BOMBSHELL: Jay Wright expected to retire, former assistant Kyle Neptune to be likely successor.Still processing, digesting and reeling it in, but here’s what we know so far: vuhoops.com/villanova-bask… BOMBSHELL: Jay Wright expected to retire, former assistant Kyle Neptune to be likely successor.Still processing, digesting and reeling it in, but here’s what we know so far: vuhoops.com/villanova-bask… Villanova has confirmed Jay Wright's retirement and that Kyle Neptune will be his successor, but here's the story from earlier tonight for @vuhoops: twitter.com/VUhoops/status… Villanova has confirmed Jay Wright's retirement and that Kyle Neptune will be his successor, but here's the story from earlier tonight for @vuhoops: twitter.com/VUhoops/status…

Jason Martinez @JasonFox29 "People are saying they want to transfer now."



-A Villanova student on Jay Wright's retirement. "People are saying they want to transfer now."-A Villanova student on Jay Wright's retirement.

Plenty of people are paying their respects to the legendary coach and highlighting some of the signature moments of his career.

RalphHipp @RalphHipp All the best to #Villanova Coach Jay Wright, who's announced his resignation tonight after 21 seasons with those Wildcats. His final Nova loss was to KU on their way to the Championship. All the best to #Villanova Coach Jay Wright, who's announced his resignation tonight after 21 seasons with those Wildcats. His final Nova loss was to KU on their way to the Championship.

Dick Vitale @DickieV ALL I can say is college basketball just lost one of the BEST not just as a COACH but as someone that YOU really want mentoring young ppl in Hall of Fame JAY WRIGHT @VUCoachJWright @NovaMBB . May he be blessed with gr8 HEALTH - HAPPINESS in chasing new Dreams. ALL I can say is college basketball just lost one of the BEST not just as a COACH but as someone that YOU really want mentoring young ppl in Hall of Fame JAY WRIGHT @VUCoachJWright @NovaMBB . May he be blessed with gr8 HEALTH - HAPPINESS in chasing new Dreams.

Many coaches expected Wright to help lead the profession with Coach K, Roy retiring. Instead, Jay’s joining them. Jay Wright is retiring at Villanova… the latest in a massive changing of the guard in college basketball.Many coaches expected Wright to help lead the profession with Coach K, Roy retiring. Instead, Jay’s joining them. si.com/college/2022/0… Jay Wright is retiring at Villanova… the latest in a massive changing of the guard in college basketball. Many coaches expected Wright to help lead the profession with Coach K, Roy retiring. Instead, Jay’s joining them. si.com/college/2022/0… Wow!!! I remember when Roy retired I thought “it’s the Jay Wright/Tony Bennett era.” Villanova broke my Carolina Blue heart in 2016 but they earned that championship. They earned it in 2018 and Jay Wright changed the game. Respect and Godspeed, Coach Wright. twitter.com/cbb_central/st… Wow!!! I remember when Roy retired I thought “it’s the Jay Wright/Tony Bennett era.” Villanova broke my Carolina Blue heart in 2016 but they earned that championship. They earned it in 2018 and Jay Wright changed the game. Respect and Godspeed, Coach Wright. twitter.com/cbb_central/st…

Jeff Johnson @jeje66 John Fanta @John_Fanta It should be known that Jay Wright had been thinking about retirement for several weeks. Wright is 60 and has a family. He’s put up a Hall of Fame career already. The NBA has called a number of times. He turned down offers and stayed at Villanova. He’s ready to end coaching. It should be known that Jay Wright had been thinking about retirement for several weeks. Wright is 60 and has a family. He’s put up a Hall of Fame career already. The NBA has called a number of times. He turned down offers and stayed at Villanova. He’s ready to end coaching. Full respect for Jay Wright. And this decision. I wouldn’t wanna deal with all this BS today, especially after accomplishing all he has … twitter.com/John_Fanta/sta… Full respect for Jay Wright. And this decision. I wouldn’t wanna deal with all this BS today, especially after accomplishing all he has … twitter.com/John_Fanta/sta…

Some fans took the time to talk about Jay Wright's suits and how he looked in them on the Villanova sidelines.

And few people can coach like him. Villanova MBB @NovaMBB After 21 seasons as the leader of Villanova Men’s Basketball, Coach Wright announces his retirement.



Thank you, Coach, for everything you have done for our University, community & the game of basketball.



We are thrilled that you will continue to be a part of the VU community. After 21 seasons as the leader of Villanova Men’s Basketball, Coach Wright announces his retirement. Thank you, Coach, for everything you have done for our University, community & the game of basketball. We are thrilled that you will continue to be a part of the VU community. https://t.co/HGjitFaOUm NO ONE wears a suit better than Jay Wright.And few people can coach like him. twitter.com/NovaMBB/status… NO ONE wears a suit better than Jay Wright.And few people can coach like him. twitter.com/NovaMBB/status…

Jonathan Grella @JonathanGrella The suits were Jay Wright's Samson hair The suits were Jay Wright's Samson hair

Ben Frederickson @Ben_Fred I like to think Jay Wright just could not keep coaching in a college basketball world that traded suits for quarter zips I like to think Jay Wright just could not keep coaching in a college basketball world that traded suits for quarter zips

j.d. durkin 🌱 @jd_durkin One Shining Moment but the whole thing is just Jay Wright’s suits One Shining Moment but the whole thing is just Jay Wright’s suits https://t.co/oJQp8wW375

Ryan McGee @ESPNMcGee I knew it. Jay Wright could only stand this sideline track suit thing for so long. I knew it. Jay Wright could only stand this sideline track suit thing for so long.

Some fans are also speculating on Wright's future after his retirement from Villanova and about him potentially joining an NBA team as their new head coach.

Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod Jay Wright taking the Sixers job when Doc goes to the Lakers? Jay Wright taking the Sixers job when Doc goes to the Lakers?

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA People who Lakers fans think are joining their team next season:



Jay Wright

Damian Lillard

Steph Curry

Bronny James

Bill Russell

Deuce Tatum

Shohei Ohtani

Suns in 4 guy People who Lakers fans think are joining their team next season:Jay WrightDamian LillardSteph CurryBronny JamesBill RussellDeuce TatumShohei OhtaniSuns in 4 guy

Shaun Morash @MrazCBS Jay Wright coaching the Nets next year Jay Wright coaching the Nets next year

Dana O'Neil @DanaONeilWriter I know folks will speculate that @VUCoachJWright is headed to the Lakers or NBA. I would be shocked. He made it abundantly clear to me not too long ago that @NovaMBB was his last coaching stop. I know folks will speculate that @VUCoachJWright is headed to the Lakers or NBA. I would be shocked. He made it abundantly clear to me not too long ago that @NovaMBB was his last coaching stop.

The loss of another legendary veteran coach means that only a few of the old guards at the coaching position are left going into the 2022-2023 season.

Marty Mush @martymush Coach K, Roy Williams and Jay Wright all retire but Boeheim is still kicking Coach K, Roy Williams and Jay Wright all retire but Boeheim is still kicking

Three of the greatest coaches of the past twenty years have retired in the past two offseasons, with only a few remaining coaches in college basketball having significant success over that time frame.

Villanova's Jay Wright is retiring as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

Coach Wright is one of the most decorated coaches in college basketball history.

Despite Jay Wright having a shorter career than many of the other elite coaches in college basketball history, his twenty-one-year career is one of the most decorated in the history of the sport.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



2 national titles

4 Final Fours

2-time Naismith Coach of the Year

8 Big East regular season titles

5 Big East tourney titles

Member of the Basketball HOF Jay Wright left a legacy at @NovaMBB 2 national titles4 Final Fours2-time Naismith Coach of the Year8 Big East regular season titles5 Big East tourney titlesMember of the Basketball HOF Jay Wright left a legacy at @NovaMBB 👏 ⭐ 2 national titles⭐ 4 Final Fours⭐ 2-time Naismith Coach of the Year⭐ 8 Big East regular season titles⭐ 5 Big East tourney titles⭐ Member of the Basketball HOF https://t.co/84IoxJOJzh

Given that there are active coaches that have been head coaches in college basketball for over forty years and have more minor championships than Jay Wright has in twenty-one years, it shows how successful he has been as a coach.

Elite coaches come around every so often in sports, and the retirement of Coach Wright in the same offseason as Coach K is a significant loss for college basketball.

Still, a coach as successful and intelligent as Coach Wright would not be making this decision if he did not believe that he was leaving Villanova in good hands and doing something that would be beneficial in the long run.

