"You couldn't help but hate Jay Wright and Villanova in the moment" - Fans react to coach Jay Wright's legacy as he retires after 21 seasons

After a spectacular season that saw his team reach the Final Four, there is a belief that Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright is retiring from basketball after 21 seasons, and Twitter is shocked.
With the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski at the conclusion of March Madness, some thought that Villanova's Jay Wright was the new top coach in college basketball, but now he is also retiring from coaching basketball.
Over the past few years, Coach Wright has been one of the best head coaches in college basketball, so his retirement is a surprise to many fans.
College basketball fans on Twitter were undoubtedly surprised by the decision, which led to various reactions from the people as more information continues to come out about their retirement.
The future of Wildcats basketball will be intriguing as Coach Wright transitions into a new role, and the former assistant returns to Villanova to take on the reigns.
Plenty of people are paying their respects to the legendary coach and highlighting some of the signature moments of his career.
Some fans took the time to talk about Jay Wright's suits and how he looked in them on the Villanova sidelines.
Some fans are also speculating on Wright's future after his retirement from Villanova and about him potentially joining an NBA team as their new head coach.
The loss of another legendary veteran coach means that only a few of the old guards at the coaching position are left going into the 2022-2023 season.
Three of the greatest coaches of the past twenty years have retired in the past two offseasons, with only a few remaining coaches in college basketball having significant success over that time frame.
Villanova's Jay Wright is retiring as one of the greatest coaches of all time.
Despite Jay Wright having a shorter career than many of the other elite coaches in college basketball history, his twenty-one-year career is one of the most decorated in the history of the sport.
Given that there are active coaches that have been head coaches in college basketball for over forty years and have more minor championships than Jay Wright has in twenty-one years, it shows how successful he has been as a coach.
Elite coaches come around every so often in sports, and the retirement of Coach Wright in the same offseason as Coach K is a significant loss for college basketball.
Still, a coach as successful and intelligent as Coach Wright would not be making this decision if he did not believe that he was leaving Villanova in good hands and doing something that would be beneficial in the long run.
Q. Will Jay Wright stay retired?
Yes
No