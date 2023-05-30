Where did Duncan Robinson play college basketball? Exploring the Heat sharp shooters' humble beginning at Michigan

Duncan Robinson has proven to be one of the top three-point shooters in the NBA for the Miami Heat. He has been performing well in the NBA Playoffs as he heads to the NBA Finals to take on the Denver Nuggets.

Robinson is coming off the bench and playing well as he is averaging 9.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.4 steals in 18 minutes per game. He has been shooting 46.9 percent from the floor, 44.6 percent from three, and is yet to miss a single free-throw attempt.

But where did the story of Duncan Robinson begin? Let's dive into his collegiate career and discuss his story.

Where did Duncan Robinson play college basketball?

Robinson was expected to be one of the top players in Division III heading into his freshman season at Williams College and was named the New England Small College Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Williams College made the NCAA Division III Championship Game, but lost as Robinson scored 17 points. After the season, he decided to transfer to the University of Michigan and join the team for his sophomore season.

University of Michigan.

The player was the second player to transfer from Division III to Division I with a full scholarship after Bob McCann. He redshirted the 2014-15 season and continued to improve his three-point shooting.

Duncan Robinson was the 2017-18 Sixth Man of the Year and throughout his three seasons with the Wolverines, he shot 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. He also shot 86.4 percent from the free-throw line and made a name for himself heading to the next level.

Did Duncan Robinson get drafted?

Just like his teammate Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson is another player that did not get drafted on the Miami Heat team. He was a part of the loaded 2018 NBA draft class, but did not get his name called.

Robinson signed an NBA Summer League contract and averaged 12.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in five games. However, his shooting was incredible as he shot 58 percent (22-for-38) from the floor and 63 percent (17-for-27) from beyond the arc.

That performance landed him a two-way contract with the Miami Heat and marked him the first Division III player since Devean George to play an NBA minute.

Robinson has been a solid player for the Heat as he averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.5 steals per game throughout his career. He is a solid contributor off the bench in the postseason, scoring 9.4 points and shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc throughout 56 playoff games.

His outstanding shooting is keeping him in the NBA. He is playing well and needs to continue this in the 2023 NBA Finals.

