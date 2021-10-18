2018 NBA Draft class sets record with over $1 billion in rookie contract extensions; here's what the stats say

The 2018 NBA Draft class is one of the best in recent years. It featured the likes of Luka Doncic and Trae Young in the top five of the first round, both of whom are considered exceptional players. The 2018 class was loaded with talent all the way up to the second round and it is certainly one of the deepest drafts in recent NBA history.

Moreover, the NBA has been showering players with money lately. It's no surprise given basketball's massive worldwide following and global reach. The NBA has nearly double the social media followers than all the other North American sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS) combined. Of Forbes' Top 100 highest-paid athletes listed in 2020, 35 were NBA players.

Now given the surge in NBA money, it is no shocker that even the young players are making a lot of money. The deadline for rookie scale extensions for the 2018 NBA Draft class is 6 PM ET on October 18th, 2021. As we move closer to the deadline, franchises have started locking up their players with contract extensions.

The summer of rookie extensions could be expensive:Deandre Ayton

Mikal Bridges

Luka Doncic

Trae Young

Miles Bridges

Shai Gilegous-Alexander

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Collin Sexton

Robert Williams

Michael Porter Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies extended Jaren Jackson Jr. for four years for $105 million and the 2018 NBA Draft class has now officially crossed $1 billion in contract extensions. In fact, just eight players alone crossed the $1 billion mark and with less than 5 hours left in the deadline, we should expect more players to join the list and inflate that number.

2018 NBA Draft class crosses the $1 billion mark in rookie scale extensions

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks with Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

Luka Doncic and Trae Young both signed landmark rookie-scale extensions worth $207 million for five years. They are two of the handful of players who will end up signing multiple $200M+ deals in their career.

In fact, Luka Doncic's extension signing wasn't guaranteed until he put pen to paper. Rick Carlisle quitting the job and the obvious tension with Mark Cuban led to rumors that Doncic might test free agency to get away from the "dysfunctional front office." Mark Cuban, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison flew to Slovenia in the offseason to offer Doncic the five-year, $207 million contract.

Moreover, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Michael Porter Jr. signed with the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets, respectively, for a five-year $172 million max rookie extension.

Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns signed for four years and $90 million whereas Wendell Carter Jr. signed for four years and $50 million with the Orlando Magic. Robert Williams of the Boston Celtics also extended his rookie contract for four years worth $48 million.

Memphis Grizzlies F Jaren Jackson Jr., has agreed to a four-year, $105 million rookie contract extension, his agent Austin Brown of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Another massive deal to secure one of league's best young big men ahead of 6 PM ET deadline. The Jackson extension puts the 2018 rookie class over the $1 billion dollar mark in extensions. It is the largest amount in league history for rookie first round extensions.

And finally, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s rookie scale extension worth $105 million for four years makes the total extensions for the 2018 NBA Draft class cross the $1 billion mark.

Surprisingly, the 1st overall pick in 2018, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, has still not signed an extension. The Suns front office has been reluctant to offer him the maximum extension while Ayton believes he deserves it. Nonetheless, with only a few hours left in the deadline, we should expect some sort of extension if not the maximum. Players like Collin Sexton of the Cavaliers and Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets have also not announced any extension.

