What is LeBron James' playoff 3-point percentage? Looking at top 5 behind-the-arc shooters in 2023 NBA playoffs 

The LA Lakers are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and LeBron James' playoff 3-point percentage could play a huge part in determining the series. James isn't the best shooter from beyond the arc, but his ability to knock down threes could be one of the biggest changes in their quest to defeat Memphis.

In four games, LeBron has played a safe game and relied heavily on the contributions of his teammates. This is why hasn't posted insane stats in the box score. One reason for that is because of his inefficiency to consistently knock down his attempts from beyond the arc.

The four-time MVP is averaging an embarrassing 18.5% from downtown, which is the lowest in his 20-year career. James has only made five shots from beyond the arc and attempted 27 shots. His inefficiency could unlock a ton of chances for the squad to start making an impact in Game 5.

If LeBron starts working on his threes, he might get a chance to be closer to the top five shooters in this year's playoffs. Grant Williams, MarJon Beauchamp, Miles McBride and Miles McBride are all shooting at 100% from three. Duncan Robinson caps off the top five with 76.5%.

