How many game-winners has LeBron James made in his career? Taking a closer look

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James came up with a clutch basket to put an end to matters in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. While this shot won't qualify as a "game-winner", we took a look at the eight game-winners that James has scored over the course of his 20-year career.

While taking a look at the number of game-winners James has made, it is also important to mention the parameters for what constitutes a "game-winning shot."

Game-winners are typically viewed as the go-ahead shot with less than 24 seconds left to play. This implies that the possession will likely be the last if the team is tied or down by two. The degree of difficulty in each shot also grows exponentially depending upon the situation.

It is also important to distinguish between a game-winner and a buzzer-beater. While a game-winner may simply see a player secure a lead which may lead to a win, a buzzer-beater ensures the result of a game without further possession.

James' eight buzzer-beaters see him tied with Kobe Bryant and Joe Johnson for second place on the all-time list. Michael Jordan remains on top with nine buzzer-beaters.

The statistics change drastically depending upon the parameters. However, it is safe to say that James is quite dependable in the clutch.

This is quite contrary to the media portrayal of James, who is often believed to run away in these situations. LeBron has been criticized in the past for passing the ball to an open teammate instead of taking the shot himself.

However, given the opportunities he creates and the composure with which he scores in game-winning situations, LeBron James sets himself apart all the same.

LeBron James brings the win to LA in Game 4

LeBron James was spectacular in Game 4. While very evidently getting it done on the rebounding side of things, James turned up his offensive output when the game called upon him to do so.

James knocked down two crucial baskets in the process of racking up 22 points on the night. The first was a driving layup from the right side to tie the game in the fourth quarter. The second was another powerful drive down the left to extend the lead to five points in OT.

Both baskets greatly impacted the Lakers' momentum and chances in the game. With an end scoreline of 117-111, LeBron most certainly brought the win to LA.

With a 3-1 lead in the series, LeBron James and the Lakers have their chance of closing out the Grizzlies on the road.

