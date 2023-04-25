“Long live the King” - Lakers fans are going berserk after LeBron James explodes in the clutch to seal Game 4

The LA Lakers scripted a huge 117-111 OT win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their 2023 NBA playoffs first-round series to grab a 3-1 lead behind LeBron James' clutch play. The Lakers are only a win away from making it to the second round. The Lakers fought until the very end to successfully protect homecourt for the second game in a row.

James made the game-tying layup with 0.8 seconds left on the clock to send the game into overtime. He followed it up with a crucial play with 29.4 seconds left in OT. James made an and-1 layup when the Lakers were up by three at that stage, giving them a five-point lead and putting the game out of the Grizzlies' reach.

With Anthony Davis misfiring on offense (12 points on 4-of-12), LeBron James carried the Lakers, tallying 22 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists. He made the right reads down the stretch, finding the right balance between playing aggressively and involving his teammates when needed.

LA Lakers fans went into a frenzy following James' heroic efforts to lead the team to a commanding 3-1 advantage in the series. One fan wrote on Twitter:

“Long live the King”

More reactions followed:

"At this point in his career MJ was a washed up baseball and basketball player in the casino"

"Dillon brooks asking for prime Lebron while getting baked by 38 year old bron"

Bucketsquad @BucketSQD

"LET ME SAY IT AGAIN LEFKNCLUTCH"

LeBron James coming into his own in return to the NBA Playoffs

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were nowhere near the playoff picture until the last month of the regular season. The Lakers were barely making it to the play-in tournament, with James sidelined due to a foot injury. However, they stayed afloat behind Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell's solid performances.

James returned eventually with eight games left in the season. The Lakers finished on a 6-2 run and ended in seventh place. James sealed the Lakers' playoff berth with a 30-point outing in their 108-102 play-in tournament win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and hasn't disappointed. He has continued to show his mettle in the knockout rounds in year 20, averaging a team-high 24.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game across four appearances.

James has been excellent on both ends. In Game 4, James ensured he gave his 100% on defense when he couldn't get going offensively. He drew multiple charges and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds. LeBron became the first player since Shaquille O'Neal to record a 20-20 game in a Lakers uniform in the playoffs.

The Lakers have turned their season around after a 2-10 start, and James remains the focal point of their system. Their chances of making a deep playoff run are well and alive, especially with the depth they have outside of LeBron and Anthony Davis.

