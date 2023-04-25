LA Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis got it done on both ends of the court in Game 4. With a crucial game on the line, James scored a clutch-basket to tie the game. On the defensive end, Davis came up with a key block on Ja Morant to send the game into overtime.

Game 4 has been nothing short of exciting. After a tremendous first-half performance by the LA Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies led a furious charge late in the second quarter to bring the game to within two points.

The second half was a brutal free-for-all as both sides battled to a standstill. However, when the situation called, LeBron responded.

Down 102-104 with six seconds left on the clock, James drove to the basket to tie the game.

LeBron's brilliance, however, wasn't enough to secure the situation. With just under a second left, the Grizzlies had an opportunity to put an end to matters.

Coming out of the timeout, the Lakers locked down on defense. Switches were called on every screen and the Lakers were scrambling.

With an inbound pass coming to Ja Morant, the purple and gold saw Anthony Davis come up with a clutch block to secure overtime.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport AD BLOCKS JA.



WE'RE GOING TO OVERTIME ON TNT 🍿 AD BLOCKS JA.WE'RE GOING TO OVERTIME ON TNT 🍿 https://t.co/A0B4d5hWoS

James secured possession after Davis' emphatic block. Although the clock ran out, he attempted and successfully made a heave from within halfcourt. While it certainly brought the crowd to its feet, the shot didn't count.

Tied at 104-104, Game 4 went into OT.

LeBron James puts the game away

LeBron James shone brightest for the LA Lakers in Game 4. A balanced performance in regulation was met with some dominant displays in OT. James ended the game with 22 points and 20 rebounds.

The Lakers narrowly regained the lead in OT as Anthony Davis and James went to work on the Grizzlies defense. However, the win was eventually delivered by LeBron after a powerful drive to the basket.

To make the play sweeter, James drove past Dillon Brooks from the left perimeter and earned an and-1 opportunity after being fouled as well. The emotion on James' face after the play practically summed up the situation.

With a 117-111 win, the Lakers took a 3-1 lead against the Grizzlies. With incredible momentum before hitting the road, the Purple and Gold have the opportunity to win the series.

