Watch- LeBron James destroys Desmond Bane and does the iconic Mutombo finger wag

LeBron James already had two blocks even before the midway point in the second quarter of Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers. The four-time MVP's first swat came against Xavier Tillman, who attempted a point-blank shot but was rejected.

James' second block, which was against Desmond Bane, was followed by a tribute to Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo:

Mutombo made the finger wag famous during his heydays in the NBA. Unlike what the retired three-time blocks champ usually does, James didn't taunt Bane with the said celebration.

LeBron James is 10th in blocks with 259, which is one of the few playoff records that he doesn't own. Tim Duncan has the most career postseason blocks with 568. Dikembe Mutombo is 11th with 251.

LeBron James is off to a great start in the first half of Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers

In 18 minutes of action, LeBron James has already recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two highlight reel blocks. James shot 4-7 from the field, including 1-4 from behind the arc. He led the starters in net rating with +7 in the first half.

The LA Lakers took a slim 54-52 lead heading into the halftime break.

