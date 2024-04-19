"You suck bro", "I'm the GOAT": Bryce James gets schooled by dad LeBron James in hilarious 1v1 backyard battle

In a friendly shooting battle between father and son, LA Lakers star LeBron James schools his son, Bryce James, while making continuous shots from deep in their backyard hoop. Bryce shared a glimpse of their basketball showdown on his Instagram, offering his followers an inside look at their friendly competition with his NBA legend father.

Bryce can be heard trash-talking to his dad, saying "You suck bro", to which the four-time NBA champion responded by drilling a long-range shot touching nothing but the net. After a few more perfect shots, LeBron James responds further by saying, "I'm the G.O.A.T."

Bryce James' Instagram story featuring a friendly game with his dad

LeBron James seems to be locked in as the Lakers gear up to face the reigning NBA champs, the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The four-time NBA MVP previously led the Lakers to a play-in tournament victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday to secure a spot in the playoffs.

LeBron James commits to sticking to game plan for Nuggets showdown

The last time LeBron James and the LA Lakers faced the Denver Nuggets in the post-season was last season when they faced each other in the Western Conference finals. The series concluded with the Nuggets sweeping the Lakers and advancing to the finals, where they eventually won against the Miami Heat.

Ahead of their upcoming first-round encounter against the Nuggets, LeBron James is locked-in mentally and is committed to sticking to the game plan for the Nuggets showdown and not allowing things to get personal. He spoke of his mentality to the media during a practice session in anticipation of the start of the series.

"You allow yourself to get away from the gameplan if you make it personal," LeBron said. "We have a gameplan, we go out there and execute it and you live with the results."

James also acknowledged the Nuggets' talents, having been dealt a sweep from them just under a year ago.

"They're a great team, we know what they're capable of," LeBron added. "The game is not won in transcripts, the game is won in between the four lines, that's all that matters."

Moreover, the Nuggets also swept the Lakers 3-0 in the regular season. However, the playoffs provide a clean slate to all and the Lakers still have the caliber to respond to the reigning champions and secure the series win.

The Lakers will face the Nuggets on Saturday in Denver for their first game of the series. Unlike their last post-season meeting, one of them is bound to be a first-round exit.

