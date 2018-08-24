Asian Games 2018, Beach Volleyball Men: Round-up of Group Phase Action

The Men's Beach Volleyball tournament at the 2018 Asian Games will take place at the JSC Beach Volley Arena, Palembang, Indonesia from 19 to 28 August 2018.

The group matches came to a conclusion today.

Rachmawan – Ashfiya (INA)

Pool A Standings: Rachmawan – Ashfiya (INA) 6 points, Al-Housni – Al Shereiqi (OMA) 5, Hsieh – Wang (TPE) 4, Asifi – Ahmadi (AFG) 3.

The Indonesian pair of Rachmawan – Ashfiya won all their 3 matches in a convincing manner and have made the other teams notice that they are a strong force in the knockouts.

The exciting match of the group was played between Oman and Taipei which Oman won 2-1.

Pool A Results:

Rachmawan – Ashfiya (INA) defeated Asifi – Ahmadi (AFG) 21-8, 21-7 in 26 minutes.

Al-Housni – Al Shereiqi (OMA) defeated Hsieh – Wang (TPE) 16-21, 22-20, 15-12 in 52 minutes.

Hsieh – Wang (TPE) defeat Asifi – Ahmadi (AFG) 21-9, 21-12 in 26 mins.

Rachmawan – Ashfiya (INA) won against Al-Housni – Al Shereiqi (OMA) 21-19, 21-12 in 37 mins.

Al-Housni – Al Shereiqi (OMA) defeat Asifi – Ahmadi (AFG) 21-4, 21-12 in 26 mins.

Rachmawan – Ashfiya (INA) won against Hsieh – Wang (TPE) 21-16, 21-16 in 36 mins.

Pool B Standings: Janko – Samba (QAT) 6, Yakovlev – Bogatu (KAZ) 5, Yapa – Pradeep (SRI) 4, Kim J. – Kim H. (KOR) 3.

The Qatar team won all their matches comfortably and were never made to sweat by the other teams in their group. They would now need to prepare for tougher matches in the knockouts.

Pool B Results:

Yakovlev – Bogatu (KAZ) defeat Yapa – Pradeep (SRI) 23-21, 21-11 in 34 mins.

Janko – Samba (QAT) won against Yakovlev – Bogatu (KAZ) 21-9, 21-17 in 37 mins.

Yapa – Pradeep (SRI) defeat Kim J. – Kim H. (KOR) 21-15, 21-10 in 27 mins.

Janko – Samba (QAT) won against Kim J. – Kim H. (KOR) 21-9, 21-15 in 27 mins.

Yakovlev – Bogatu (KAZ) defeat Kim J. – Kim H. (KOR) 21-18, 21-10 in 27 mins.

Janko – Samba (QAT) defeat Yapa – Pradeep (SRI) 21-12, 21-11 in 30 mins.

Gao – Li (CHN) - looking to win Gold

Pool C Standings: Gao – Li (CHN) 6, Kuleshov – Babichev (KAZ) 5, Nordin – Saifuddin (MAS) 4, Hsu – Wu (TPE) 3.

The top-seeded Chinese duo was lethal in all their group matches winning them in straight sets.

The best match of the group was played between Nordin – Saifuddin (MAS) who had to fight hard against Hsu – Wu (TPE) to win the match 2-1.

Pool C Results:

Gao – Li (CHN) won against Hsu – Wu (TPE) 21-11, 21-10 in 29 mins.

Kuleshov – Babichev (KAZ) defeat Nordin – Saifuddin (MAS) 25-23, 21-18 in 44 mins.

Gao – Li (CHN) won against Nordin – Saifuddin (MAS) 21-16, 21-9 in 30 mins.

Kuleshov – Babichev (KAZ) defeat Hsu – Wu (TPE) 21-13, 21-16 in 35 mins.

Nordin – Saifuddin (MAS) defeated Hsu – Wu (TPE) 21-15, 25-27, 15-8 in 53 mins.

Gao – Li (CHN) defeat Kuleshov – Babichev (KAZ) 21-7, 21-16 in 29 mins.

Pool D Standings: Al-Jalbubi – Al-Hashmi (OMA) 6, Inkiew – Padsawud (THA) 5, Chui – Yeung (HKG) 4, Ahmed – Adam (MDV) 3.

The Omanese duo of Al-Jalbubi – Al-Hashmi simply romped through all their opponents from the group in straight sets. They would expect much stiffer resistance during the knockout stages.

Pool D Results:

Inkiew – Padsawud (THA) won against Ahmed – Adam (MDV) 21-7, 21-15 in 29 mins.

Al-Jalbubi – Al-Hashmi (OMA) defeated Chui – Yeung (HKG) 21-10, 21-15 in 32 mins.

Al-Jalbubi – Al-Hashmi (OMA) defeat Inkiew – Padsawud (THA) 21-19, 21-11 in 34 mins.

Chui – Yeung (HKG) defeat Ahmed – Adam (MDV) 21-17, 21-12 in 31 mins.

Al-Jalbubi – Al-Hashmi (OMA) defeat Ahmed – Adam (MDV) 21-9, 21-13 in 26 mins.

Inkiew – Padsawud (THA) defeat Chui – Yeung (HKG) 21-14, 21-12 in 31 mins.

Pool E Standings: Wu – Aboduhalikejiang (CHN) 6, Ageba – Shiratori (JPN) 5, Pham – Nguyen (VIE) 4, Alikhail – Mayar (AFG) 3.

China was simply unstoppable in this group and the only difficulty they had was in their matchup against Japan when they won the second game 22-20.

Pool E Results:

Wu – Aboduhalikejiang (CHN) defeat Alikhail – Mayar (AFG) 21-4, 21-10 in 25 mins.

Ageba – Shiratori (JPN) won against Pham – Nguyen (VIE) 21-18, 21-18 in 35 mins.

Wu – Aboduhalikejiang (CHN) defeat Ageba – Shiratori (JPN) 21-15, 22-20 in 36 mins.

Pham – Nguyen (VIE) won against Alikhail – Mayar (AFG) 21-8, 21-17 in 32 mins.

Ageba – Shiratori (JPN) defeat Alikhail – Mayar (AFG) 21-12, 21-15 in 28 mins.

Wu – Aboduhalikejiang (CHN) won against Pham – Nguyen (VIE) 21-13, 21-13 in 29 mins.

Pool F Standings: Vakili – Salemiinjehboroun (IRI) 6, Jongklang – Khaolumtarn (THA) 5, Abdelrasoul – Sammoud (QAT) 4, Ismail – Waahid (MDV) 3.

The Iranians were simply dominant in this group and their only real test came against a strong Qatari duo which they prevailed in a nail-biting 3 setter.

The Qatari's were almost upstaged by the Maldive's duo but finally went on to win the match in 3 sets.

Pool F Results:

Jongklang – Khaolumtarn (THA) defeated Abdelrasoul – Sammoud (QAT) 21-17, 21-16 in 34 mins.

Vakili – Salemiinjehboroun (IRI) won against Jongklang – Khaolumtarn (THA) 21-17, 21-18 in 35 mins.

Abdelrasoul – Sammoud (QAT) defeat Ismail – Waahid (MDV) 21-18, 15-21, 15-8 in 47 mins.

Vakili – Salemiinjehboroun (IRI) defeat Ismail – Waahid (MDV) 21-11, 21-17 in 35 mins.

Vakili – Salemiinjehboroun (IRI) won against Abdelrasoul – Sammoud (QAT) 17-21, 21-17, 17-15 in 56 mins.

Jongklang – Khaolumtarn (THA) defeat Ismail – Waahid (MDV) 21-16, 21-14 in 32 mins.

Pool G Standings: Ramadhan – Pribadi (INA) 6, Alarqan – Al-Qishawi (PLE) 5, Hossain – Ali (BAN) 4, Lau – Wong (HKG) 3.

The first match of the group between Indonesia and Hong Kong was the closest match but Hong Kong could not keep up with the Indonesians as they did in the first set and lost the encounter in 37 mins.

That was the last match they played as they withdrew from the games due to an injury.

Pool G Results:

Ramadhan – Pribadi (INA) won against Lau – Wong (HKG) 22-20, 21-15 in 37 mins.

Alarqan – Al-Qishawi (PLE) defeat Hossain – Ali (BAN) 21-11, 21-16 in 33 mins.

Ramadhan – Pribadi (INA) won against Alarqan – Al-Qishawi (PLE) 21-11, 21-13 in 30 mins.

Hossain – Ali (BAN) defeat Lau – Wong (HKG) walkover due to injury 21-0, 21-0.

Alarqan – Al-Qishawi (PLE) defeat Lau – Wong (HKG) walkover due to injury 21-0, 21-0.

Ramadhan – Pribadi (INA) defeat Hossain – Ali (BAN) 21-9, 21-10 in 29 mins.

Pool H Standings: Mirzaali – Raoufi (IRI) 6, Hasegawa – Shimizu (JPN) 5, Nguyen – Ly (VIE) 4, I. Fernandes Xavier – R. Fernandes Xavier (TLS) 3.

The Iranian team had a strong showing as they topped the group over their much fancied Japanese duo. Their match in the group stages was a show stopper as both teams played extremely well and the match went to the full distance. Eventually, Iran won the game and avoided a Chinese affair in the Pre-Quarters.

Pool H Results:

Hasegawa – Shimizu (JPN) defeat Nguyen – Ly (VIE) 21-16, 21-17 in 35 mins.

Mirzaali – Raoufi (IRI) won against I. Fernandes Xavier – R. Fernandes Xavier (TLS) 21-12, 21-10 in 27 mins.

Nguyen – Ly (VIE) defeated I. Fernandes Xavier – R. Fernandes Xavier (TLS) 21-17, 21-11 in 28 mins.

Mirzaali – Raoufi (IRI) defeat Hasegawa – Shimizu (JPN) 20-22, 21-19, 15-13 in 59 mins.

Mirzaali – Raoufi (IRI) defeat Nguyen – Ly (VIE) 21-15, 21-12 in 29 mins.

Hasegawa – Shimizu (JPN) defeat I. Fernandes Xavier – R. Fernandes Xavier (TLS) 21-10, 21-13 in 30 mins.

Round of 16 Lineups - 24.08.2018.

Janko – Samba (QAT) vs Kuleshov – Babichev (KAZ)

Mirzaali – Raoufi (WR 145) (IRI) vs Inkiew – Padsawud (THA)

Jongklang – Khaolumtarn (THA) vs Rachmawan – Ashfiya (INA)

Alarqan – Al-Qishawi (PLE) vs Al-Jalbubi – Al-Hashmi (OMA)

Gao – Li (WR 43) (CHN) vs Al-Housni – Al Shereiqi (OMA)

Hasegawa – Shimizu (WR 119) (JPN) vs Wu – Aboduhalikejiang (CHN)

Ramadhan – Pribadi (INA) vs Yakovlev – Bogatu (WR 251) (KAZ)

Vakili – Salemiinjehboroun (WR 151) (IRI) vs Ageba – Shiratori (WR 132) (JPN)