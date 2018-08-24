Asian Games 2018: Beach Volleyball Women - Round up of Group Phase Action

The Women's Beach Volleyball tournament at the 2018 Asian Games will take place at the JSC Beach Volley Arena, Palembang, Indonesia from 19 to 27 August 2018.

The group matches came to a conclusion today. As expected the top teams have topped their respective groups but there was an upset in Group D where Kazakhstan toppled favorites Thailand.

Wang – Xia (CHN) were unstoppable in the group stage

Pool A Standings: Wang – Xia (World Rank 21) (CHN) 6, Kou – Liu (TPE) 5, Yuen – Au Yeung (HKG) 4, Kim H.J. – Kim H.N. (KOR) 3.

The top-ranked combination of Wang-Xia with a world ranking of 21had an extremely comfortable outing in the group stages as they won all their matches in straight sets.

Pool A Results:

Wang – Xia (CHN) won against Kim H.J. – Kim H.N. (KOR) 21-3, 21-10 in 28 mins.

Kou – Liu (TPE) defeated Yuen – Au Yeung (HKG) 21-13, 21-14 in 33 mins.

Wang – Xia (CHN) won against Kou – Liu (TPE) 21-18, 21-10 in 35 mins.

Kou – Liu (TPE) defeat Kim H.J. – Kim H.N. (KOR) 21-11, 21-4 in 28 mins.

Wang – Xia (CHN) defeat Yuen – Au Yeung (HKG) 21-13, 21-14 in 34 mins.

Yuen – Au Yeung (HKG) won against Kim H.J. – Kim H.N. (KOR) 21-15, 21-19 in 38 mins.

Ishii – Murakami (JPN) topped their group

Pool B Standings: Ishii – Murakami (WR 29) (JPN) 6, Wang – Zeng (CHN) 5, Yu – Pan (TPE) 4, Tran – Truong (VIE) 3.

Japanese duo Ishii – Murakami with a World Ranking of 29 was simply dominant in winning their group encounters to top the group.

The Chinese pair of Wang-Zeng had to be content with two difficult matches against Taipei and Vietnam which they needed to win in three sets.

Compared to the other three groups, there was more even competition among the four teams with the exception of Japan.

Pool B Results:

Ishii – Murakami (JPN) won against Tran – Truong (VIE) 21-15, 21-10 in 32 mins.

Wang – Zeng (CHN) won against Yu – Pan (TPE) 16-21, 21-19, 15-10 in 49 mins.

Ishii – Murakami (JPN) defeat Wang – Zeng (CHN) 21-12, 21-15 in 36 mins.

Yu – Pan (TPE) won against Tran – Truong (VIE) 21-19, 21-17 in 33 mins.

Wang – Zeng (CHN) defeat Tran – Truong (VIE) 16-21, 21-11, 15-3 in 38 mins.

Ishii – Murakami (JPN) defeat Yu – Pan (TPE) 21-10, 21-13 in 33 mins.

Futami – Hasegawa (JPN) topped Group C

Pool C Standings: Futami – Hasegawa (WR 34) (JPN) 8, Ratnasari – Eka (INA) 7, Numwong – Hongpak (THA) 6, Rachenko – Yeropkina (KAZ) 5, Caminha – Alin de Sousa (TLS) 4.

The second Japanese pair of Futami – Hasegawa who boast a World Rank of 34, had a difficult opener against the Thai combination and needed to pull out their experience to win against them. In their match against Indonesia, they were stretched to 3 sets before emerging as victors.

Numwong – Hongpak (THA) had to dig in deep to gain a hard fought victory over the Kazakhs.

The match between Ratnasari – Eka (INA) and Numwong – Hongpak (THA) was the best one from Group C as both the teams played well and claimed one set each and the decider went to Indonesia who claimed the second spot with this sweet victory.

Pool C Results:

Numwong – Hongpak (THA) defeated Caminha – Alin de Sousa (TLS) 21-5, 21-7 in 26 mins.

Ratnasari – Eka (INA) defeat Rachenko – Yeropkina (KAZ) 21-10, 21-14 in 36 mins.

Futami – Hasegawa (JPN) won against Numwong – Hongpak (THA) 24-22, 21-17 in 47 mins.

Ratnasari – Eka (INA) defeat Caminha – Alin de Sousa (TLS) 21-8, 21-12 in 26 mins.

Rachenko – Yeropkina (KAZ) defeat Caminha – Alin de Sousa (TLS) 21-6, 21-10 in 24 mins.

Futami – Hasegawa (JPN) won against Ratnasari – Eka (INA) 23-25, 21-18, 15-9 in 53 mins.

Numwong – Hongpak (THA) defeat Rachenko – Yeropkina (KAZ) 17-21, 21-7, 15-10 in 47 mins.

Futami – Hasegawa (JPN) defeat Caminha – Alin de Sousa (TLS) 21-5, 21-6 in 23 mins.

Futami – Hasegawa (JPN) won against Rachenko – Yeropkina (KAZ) 21-13, 21-17 in 32 mins.

Ratnasari – Eka (INA) defeat Numwong – Hongpak (THA) 17-21, 21-16, 15-11 in 53 mins.

Mashkova – Tsimbalova (KAZ)

Pool D Standings: Mashkova – Tsimbalova (WR 157) (KAZ) 8, Radarong – Udomchavee (THA) 7, Juliana – Utami (INA) 6, Wong – Ng (HKG) 5, Nguyen – Huynh (VIE) 4.

This group provided the upset of the tournament, with the mighty Kazakhs upstaging their fancied opponents Thailand. The Thai duo as expected won the first game after a brief resistance from the Kazakh duo. In the second set, Kazakhs came back strongly to demolish Thailand 21-12. The final set also was taken by the Kazakhs who moved into the top spot by virtue of this victory.

The most exciting match of the tournament was also from this group between the Thai and the Indonesians which lasted for 72 mins. The Indonesians played a strong first set to claim it 21-14. This fired up the Thai camp who fought a hard second set which was won 23-21 and the final set was a humdinger as it went up to 29 points in favor of the Thai's.

Pool D Results:

Juliana – Utami (INA) won against Wong – Ng (HKG) 21-11, 21-9 in 32 mins.

Mashkova – Tsimbalova (KAZ) defeated Radarong – Udomchavee (THA) 18-21, 21-12, 15-11 in 50 mins.

Juliana – Utami (INA) won against Nguyen – Huynh (VIE) 21-10. 21-6 in 27 mins.

Radarong – Udomchavee (THA) defeat Wong – Ng (HKG) 21-9, 21-10 in 33 mins.

Mashkova – Tsimbalova (KAZ) defeated Juliana – Utami (INA) 21-12, 21-17 in 33 mins.

Wong – Ng (HKG) won against Nguyen – Huynh (VIE) 24-26, 21-18, 15-10 in 54 mins.

Radarong – Udomchavee (THA) defeat Nguyen – Huynh (VIE) 21-10, 21-15 in 34 mins.

Mashkova – Tsimbalova (KAZ) defeat Wong – Ng (HKG) 21-12, 21-13 in 31 mins.

Radarong – Udomchavee (THA) won against Juliana – Utami (INA) 14-21, 23-21, 29-27 in 72 mins.

Mashkova – Tsimbalova (KAZ) defeat Nguyen – Huynh (VIE) 21-7, 21-10 in 25 mins.

Round of 16 Lineups - 24.08.2018.

Wang – Zeng (WR 144) (CHN) vs Yuen – Au Yeung (WR 100) (HKG)

Ratnasari – Eka (INA) vs Yu – Pan (WR 120) (TPE)

Juliana – Utami (INA) vs Kou – Liu (WR 72) (TPE)

Radarong – Udomchavee (WR 42) (THA) vs Numwong – Hongpak (WR 58) (THA)