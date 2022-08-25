3 best battle royale games like BGMI available in India

BGMI is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The sudden ban has left fans and players in a difficult situation. Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Players are eagerly waiting for governmental officials to lift the ban so they can continue playing their favorite game.

However, until there is further news regarding the game's ban and future in the country, players should try out some other titles. This article lists three of the best battle royale gaming titles which are good alternatives to BGMI in India.

Free Fire MAX and two other famous battle royale titles for Indian players to try after the BGMI ban

1) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is one of the best alternates to BGMI for Indian battle royale enthusiasts. The title is developed by Garena and offers an exhilarating survival experience. It is the most popular title in the BR category alongside Battlegrounds Mobile India.

A total of 50 players land on a deserted island, and the ultimate survivor gets the Booyah title and a plethora of rewards. The HD quality graphics take the overall gaming experience to the next level, and players also have a variety of characters to choose from.

Here are the minimum requirements to run Free Fire MAX:

FF MAX Android system requirements

OS – Android 4.1 or above

RAM – 2GB

Download size – 0.93GB

FF MAX iOS system requirements

OS – iOS 11.0 or above

Download size – 1.2GB

2) Call of Duty Mobile

The second title on the list that players can try until BGMI is banned is COD Mobile. Call of Duty is a renowned franchise in the shooter genre. Its mobile version offers a lot of features that are similar to BGMI, including 100 players per match in the Battle Royale mode. The title also has other exciting modes like Team Deathmatch, Kill-Confirmed, and Domination, which players can easily hop into.

The developers also ensure that there is a regular stream of events to keep the game interesting. The game has already crossed the 100 million download mark on the Google Play Store and currently boasts an impressive rating of 4.3 stars. Gamers can head to their respective app stores and download the title for free.

Here are the minimum requirements to run COD Mobile:

Android

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

iOS

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible on iOS devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running iOS 9.0 or later."

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the newly released titles in the battle royale genre. The title focuses more on the strategy and tactical squad plays. Players can get an intense action-packed gaming experience with high-quality graphics.

Players can choose from a variety of weapons, including assault rifles, SMGs, or shotguns. There are also several amazing characters with unique abilities that players can choose from.

Here are the minimum requirements to run Apex Legends Mobile:

Android

Android 6.0 or later

CPU: Snapdragon 435, Hisilicon Kirin 650, Mediatek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420

At least 3GB RAM

At least 4GB of storage space

Must be a 64-bit system

Screen sizes: N/L/XL

iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

At least 2GB RAM

At least 4GB of storage space

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish