3 best battle royale games like BGMI available in India

BGMI is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The sudden ban has left fans and players in a difficult situation. Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Players are eagerly waiting for governmental officials to lift the ban so they can continue playing their favorite game.
However, until there is further news regarding the game's ban and future in the country, players should try out some other titles. This article lists three of the best battle royale gaming titles which are good alternatives to BGMI in India.
Free Fire MAX and two other famous battle royale titles for Indian players to try after the BGMI ban
1) Free Fire MAX
Free Fire MAX is one of the best alternates to BGMI for Indian battle royale enthusiasts. The title is developed by Garena and offers an exhilarating survival experience. It is the most popular title in the BR category alongside Battlegrounds Mobile India.
A total of 50 players land on a deserted island, and the ultimate survivor gets the Booyah title and a plethora of rewards. The HD quality graphics take the overall gaming experience to the next level, and players also have a variety of characters to choose from.
Here are the minimum requirements to run Free Fire MAX:
FF MAX Android system requirements
- OS – Android 4.1 or above
- RAM – 2GB
- Download size – 0.93GB
FF MAX iOS system requirements
- OS – iOS 11.0 or above
- Download size – 1.2GB
2) Call of Duty Mobile
The second title on the list that players can try until BGMI is banned is COD Mobile. Call of Duty is a renowned franchise in the shooter genre. Its mobile version offers a lot of features that are similar to BGMI, including 100 players per match in the Battle Royale mode. The title also has other exciting modes like Team Deathmatch, Kill-Confirmed, and Domination, which players can easily hop into.
The developers also ensure that there is a regular stream of events to keep the game interesting. The game has already crossed the 100 million download mark on the Google Play Store and currently boasts an impressive rating of 4.3 stars. Gamers can head to their respective app stores and download the title for free.
Here are the minimum requirements to run COD Mobile:
Android
"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."
iOS
"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible on iOS devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running iOS 9.0 or later."
3) Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile is one of the newly released titles in the battle royale genre. The title focuses more on the strategy and tactical squad plays. Players can get an intense action-packed gaming experience with high-quality graphics.
Players can choose from a variety of weapons, including assault rifles, SMGs, or shotguns. There are also several amazing characters with unique abilities that players can choose from.
Here are the minimum requirements to run Apex Legends Mobile:
Android
- Android 6.0 or later
- CPU: Snapdragon 435, Hisilicon Kirin 650, Mediatek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420
- At least 3GB RAM
- At least 4GB of storage space
- Must be a 64-bit system
- Screen sizes: N/L/XL
iOS
- iPhone 6S or later
- OS version: 11.0 or later
- CPU: A9
- At least 2GB RAM
- At least 4GB of storage space
Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.