3 best BGMI drop strategies for popular hot-drops in Erangel map

Strategy is the pillar on which the structure of battleground matches in BGMI stands. Battle Royale mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India intakes strategies and skills that enable players to get the upper hand over others in-game.

The IGL (in-game leader) plays the most important role while making strategies heading into classic matches. It has been seen repeatedly that teams with a better tactical understanding of the situation in games have gotten hold of more "Chicken Dinners."

Here are some drop strategies that players can keep in mind while playing in Erangel.

The best drop strategies for BGMI players to follow while landing in various cities of Erangel

1) Georgopol

The city of Georgopool is divided into three parts. Georgopool City and Georgopool Containers are situated on the southern coast of the river in the northern part of Erangel. Georgopool Apartments are located north of the river.

Since the Georgopool Containers act as a hot drop in most BGMI matches, players can drop into Georgopool City, gather basic loot for fights, and then head over to the containers to wipe out any remaining squads left in the area.

2) Yasnaya Polyana

Yasnaya Polyana is situated on the western side of the main island on BGMI's Erangel. Yasnaya is divided into buildings of various shapes and sizes. The vicinity carries several small houses, restaurants, a church, a police station, and many apartments to choose from as landing spots.

However, BGMI players who drop into the north-western apartments can loot safely in the initial stages of the match and then use the rooftops to survey the entire vicinity. Hence, they can take down any enemy or squad fighting in the city without the fear of getting pushed through the open fields.

3) Sosnovka Military Base

Sosnovka Military Base is one of the most popular drop locations in Erangel amongst BGMI Esports players, YouTubers, and classic players. Situated on the south island, Sosnovka Military Base holds a vast area. Players dropping into the area can effectively use the split drop technique to win any fight in the vicinity.

While three squadmates can drop in to the famous 'C Buildings,' the remaining squadmates can position themselves at the top of the tower. This will enable the squad to take on any fight as every player can give cover to other teammates, making the squad unbeatable.

