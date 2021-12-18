4 tips for BGMI players to survive Military Base hot-drops easily

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG Mobile share similar features, mechanisms and maps. This made it easy for the Indian audience to get back to the game once BGMI was released in July.

Erangel, the most-played map in BGMI, witnessed an increase in the number of players playing the map, resulting in players flocking to the popular vicinities. Sosnovka Military Base is a popular spot that often sees a lot of visitors landing in the area. Here are some tips to win hot drop fights in the military base.

What are the 4 tips that BGMI players must follow in order to win Sosnovka Military Base hot-drop fights?

1) Get hold of the C buildings on the military base

The C buildings are amongst the most densely populated places in BGMI's Erangel, situated on the northern part of the military base. The three buildings shaped like the alphabet "C" are a hot drop in the vicinity with their unique shape and great loot.

Players who can get hold of the C buildings can often dominate the entire fight base. However, they first need to eliminate opponents present in the buildings for obvious reasons.

2) Use the military base tower to your advantage

The tower present on the north-western edge of the military base is the highest point in the area. BGMI players who can occupy the tower can gain an added advantage in terms of height.

Players situated at the top of the tower can easily snipe or spray down opponents underneath. However, it becomes challenging to revive them once they are knocked out.

3) Use the 2 and 2 split

BGMI Esports players have popularized the use of the 2-2 split. The method is easy and effective, even in Erangel's Military Base. In a hot drop situation, a couple of teammates can loot in one building while the other teammates can create an angle to provide cover fire.

BGMI tests the strategy-making capabilities of IGLs, and the 2 and 2 split method works fantastically if executed correctly, helping the squad win fights easily.

4) Use the fastest landing method

Landing plays a crucial role in hot-drop fights in BGMI. Experienced players with knowledge of fast landing often reciprocate the task and land the fastest. This sometimes enables them to knock down enemies in the air itself.

For a drop close to the plane's path, players can drop at the 750m mark in Erangel, helping them gain an advantage over others on the Military Base.

