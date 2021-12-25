3 best drop locations and strategies to rank up safely in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG Mobile are giant names when it comes to mobile gaming. Both versions add prestige to the battle royale genre. The popularity of the game is ever-growing, which makes it imperative for players to study the maps thoroughly.

Seasoned gamers who grind it out for days and nights every season must know the latest in-game META that will help them survive longer, as well as pick kills along the way. For others, however, this article will serve as a thorough guide.

Learning about strategies and drop locations to rank up safely in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

1) Loot safely in Mansion

Mansion is situated on the western side of the Erangel map. Though it is close to the ever-popular regions of Prison and Yasnaya Polyana, Mansion remains without any visitors in the initial stages of most matches.

Rank pushers can easily glide their way to the Mansion or get hold of vehicles from nearby roads to reach the location.

2) Glide to Sosnovka Military Base to get great loot

Sosnovka MIlitary Base is situated on the southern island of Erangel in BGMI and PUBG Mobile, and is often stacked with great loot. However, the area also witnesses a lot of players as it acts as a hot-drop.

Therefore, rank pushers are advised to avoid the area when the plane's path is close. However, this scenario is rare, which gives rank pushers a license to glide to the location and get hold of a decent loot en route to winning matches.

Even if the rank pushers are caught in a hot-drop situation, there are enough places for them to survive. They can take shelter in mini-bunkers or behind broken airplanes or get a bird's eye vision of the fights below from the tower.

3) Make use of towers and covers to survive in Los Leones

Los Leones is probably the biggest city in terms of dimensions across all maps in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Situated on the south-western side of the Miramar map, Los Leones witnesses many players dropping into the vicinity as it contains the best loot.

Rank pushers, in order to survive longer, can take cover in buildings and make optimal use of the tall towers situated throughout the city. This technique is mostly used by professional PUBG Mobile and BGMI Esports players, which proves its effectiveness.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

