3 best features and changes in BGMI 1.9 update

Major updates in BGMI create a lot of buzz amongst fans and players of the game. The same can be seen before the launch of the upcoming 1.9 update. With the update set to be released later this week, Krafton has unveiled the best features of the update that will considerably enhance the Battle Royale experience for gamers.

Which are the best features and modifications added in the 1.9 update in BGMI?

1) Sky Island

The introduction of Sky Island on the theme mode maps of Erangel and Livik will add to the thrill of the Holi Dhamaka Mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Each match will see two Sky Islands that can be used as drop locations to gather initial loot and kills before landing on the main map.

The two islands are modeled on the Rising Temple and Winter Castle, and have become immensely popular in previous versions.

Upon landing on Sky Island, players will see their avatar's face turn into bubbles of different colors - red, purple, yellow, and green. They will have to collect coins matching the color.

These coins will help them later on in the matches to summon supplies. However, players must be aware that these islands will turn into hot-drops, witnessing a lot of players dropping into these areas.

2) New Cheer Park

Cheer Park in BGMI is a fun place to visit with in-game friends where they can interact with and challenge each other to a duel. The 1.9 update will witness the introduction of a new Cheer Park in the game.

The new Cheer Park will have a more significant dimension and a designated Shooting Range for players to improve their gun skills. Furthermore, a new race track has been added where players can challenge their friends for a friendly race.

3) Vibrant Plaza and Camp

Also known as Rainbow Plaza and Camp, there will be several new locations in the theme mode Erangel. These locations will contain interactive machines, which will provide players with loot upon interaction. Furthermore, players can also get hold of the new vehicle, Bicycle, which they can carry and use to rotate into the safe zone.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen